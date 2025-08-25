MORE THAN 50 RESTAURANTS PARTICIPATING IN DOWNTOWN DELRAY RESTAURANT MONTH
Multi-Course Prix Fixe Dinners + Culinary Events + Happy Hours & Café Deals start September 1stDELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- WHAT: The Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA) is excited to present the 10th Annual Downtown Delray Beach Restaurant Month , a month-long celebration of the city's vibrant culinary scene. From September 1–30, 2025, more than 50 restaurants, cafés, and eateries will serve up special prix fixe menus, dining deals, and exclusive culinary events. Guests can enjoy multi-course prix fixe lunch and dinner menus, happy hours, café specials, and unique culinary experiences from the area's award-winning chefs and beloved neighborhood spots.
WHEN: Monday, September 1 – Tuesday, September 30, 2025
WHERE: Participating Downtown Delray Beach restaurants, cafés, and eateries
HOW TO TAKE PART: To view menus and redeem specials, sign up for the Downtown Delray Restaurant Month Pass at DowntownDelrayBeach/LoveDelray. The pass provides access to all participating restaurants' specials, prix fixe menus, and event details, and is free (no download required). Guests can check-in to the restaurants on the pass to get points and win prizes. Redeem the deals at 5 restaurants or cafés and receive a $10 restaurant gift card, redeem the deals at 15 dining establishments and win a $50 gift card. Those who visit 25 restaurants during the month of September can get a $100 gift card by redeeming those points. Reservations are encouraged.
SPONSORS: Golden Spoon Sponsor: Discover the Palm Beaches; Bronze Cup Sponsors: Amy and Noreen Team, LivingFLA, and RSVP South Florida.
2025 PARTICIPATING RESTAURANTS & OFFERS:
Prix Fixe Menus: Amar Mediterranean Bistro, Avalon Beach House, Bourbon Steak by Michael Mina, Brulé Bistro, Caffe Luna Rosa, Campi Italian, City Oyster & Sushi Bar, Deck 84, Drift Restaurant & Bar, Elisabetta's Ristorante, Hyde Park Steakhouse, Kapow Noodle Bar, Le Colonial, Le Sorelle, Lemongrass Asian Bistro, Novecento, Rocco's Tacos & Tequila Bar, Rose's Daughter, Table 165, The Grove, The Hampton Social, Grooves Kitchen and Daiquiris
Happy Hour Specials: Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza & Wings, Bartolo's Café at Neptune Cigar & Wine, Bounce Delray, CUT432, El Camino, J&J Seafood Bar and Grill, Johnnie Brown's, Kapow Noodle Bar, Park Tavern, Rosewater Rooftop by Akira Back, The Wine and Spirits Kitchen, Throw Social
Café Deals & Quick Bites: 3Natives, Carmela Coffee – East Delray, Columbian Coffee House, Death By Pizza Downtown Delray, Fit Food Express, Gary Rack's Farmhouse Kitchen, Gelato&Co., Haagen Dazs, Jimmy's Bistro, Kilwins Delray Beach, Papa's Tapas, The Pantry, Tin Roof, Two Fat Cookies, Vic & Angelo's, Windy City Pizza
Culinary Events: Akira Back, Craft Food Tours, Ramen Lab Eatery, Table165
INFORMATION: Visit DowntownDelrayBeach/RestaurantMonth .
About the Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA)
The Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA) was established in 1971 with a mission to grow, strengthen, and enhance the economic vitality of Downtown Delray Beach. As an autonomous agency of the City, the Delray Beach DDA advocates, facilitates, plans, and executes business development, fosters business relations, supports public and private projects, and markets the downtown district. The DDA is located at 350 SE 1st Street, Delray Beach, FL. Learn more at DowntownDelrayBeach or call 561-243-1077.
