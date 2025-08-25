Dharmasthala Case: Police Investigate Sameer MD's Youtube Income Sources

Bengaluru: YouTuber Sameer MD is under police investigation for allegedly defaming the renowned religious center Dharmasthala in Karnataka by creating and sharing AI-generated reels. The controversy has sparked public outrage online, with authorities probing whether Sameer's content was shared intentionally to mislead viewers and damage the reputation of the institution. In addition, the Beltangady police are examining the source of Sameer MD's YouTube income, aiming to determine if financial gain was a motive behind the creation and dissemination of these videos.

Investigation Focuses on YouTube Income

Financial records have become a central part of the investigation. Police are collecting data from Sameer's YouTube channel, including AdSense account details and bank transfers, to verify the flow of income. Investigators are checking whether the videos were uploaded to increase revenue through monetization and whether any third-party sponsorship or paid promotions contributed to the financial gains.

Ownership and Operation of Channel Being Scrutinised

Authorities are verifying whether Sameer operated the YouTube channel independently or if others were involved. The investigation will gather information on the ownership of the AdSense account linked to the channel, its average monthly income, and any income increase after the controversial video was uploaded in July 2025. Details about funds deposited by Google/YouTube into bank accounts, as well as any financial support from political or social organisations to the 'Dootha' channel, are also being examined.

Sameer Arrives at Police Station in Thimarodi Family Car

MD Sameer arrived for questioning at the police station on Monday in a Toyota Fortuner belonging to the Mahesh Shetty Thimarody family. The vehicle is owned by Mohan Kumar Shetty, Mahesh Shetty Thimarody's brother. Reports indicate that Sameer is currently staying at Mahesh Shetty Thimarody's residence. He had also arrived at the station the previous day in the same car, driven by Mohan Kumar Shetty's son.