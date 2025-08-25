403
Russia criticizes claims of ‘fracturing’ Ukraine discussions with US
(MENAFN) The Russian Foreign Ministry has dismissed Western media reports alleging that Moscow sabotaged peace negotiations on Ukraine by demanding to be included in talks over security guarantees for Kiev.
On Friday, Bloomberg cited unnamed sources claiming that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s remarks on “indivisible security” in Europe had “effectively fractured” discussions with the US, while the Wall Street Journal accused him of throwing “obstacles” in the way of progress.
In response, the ministry said Russia has maintained a consistent stance on the conditions needed to resolve the conflict and build a stable European security order. It pointed to President Vladimir Putin’s comments after the Alaska summit with Donald Trump, where he stressed that lasting peace requires addressing the root causes of the crisis, respecting Russia’s security concerns, and restoring balance in Europe and beyond.
Moscow recalled that it had already expressed readiness to work on security guarantees for Ukraine. Lavrov later reiterated that Russia would firmly defend its red lines, particularly against any deployment of Western troops in Ukraine, and stressed that excluding Russia from such talks would be “a road to nowhere.”
The ministry argued that far from undermining peace efforts, Lavrov’s remarks align with Russia’s longstanding position, echoing Putin’s repeated statements on Ukraine. Moscow insists that any settlement must include Kiev’s neutrality, demilitarization, “denazification,” and recognition of the new territorial realities.
