Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Stoneeagle: EV Leases Surge, Front-End Profits Collapse In July


2025-08-25 08:01:37
(MENAFN- PR Newswire) StoneEagle's latest StoneEagleDATA benchmark insights - drawn from more than 8,900 U.S. dealer rooftops - show the average dealer booked 16.3 new lease deals in July, up 12% from June. Nearly one in five of those leases were EVs, marking a 31% month-over-month jump in EV lease penetration.

"StoneEagleDATA gives the industry a clear view of the forces shaping dealership performance," said StoneEagle CEO Cindy Allen. "In July, the story wasn't just about a rebound in leasing - it was about front-end gross on leases turning negative for the first time since early 2020. While F&I performance helped cushion the impact, our data shows that dealers leaned on aggressive lease strategies, particularly in EVs, to clear aging inventory ahead of expiring EV tax incentives."

July 2025 Highlights:

  • Average new lease deals per dealer: 16.3 (↑ 12% MoM)
  • New EV lease penetration: 19.59% (↑ 31% MoM)
  • New lease penetration: 11.16% of all sales (↑ 13.27% MoM)
  • Front gross per new lease deal: –$46.71 (↓ 141% MoM)
  • New retail avg front gross: $336.72 (↓ 25.6% MoM)
  • New lease F&I PVR: $1,312 (↓ 1% MoM)

EVs Driving the Growth
 Total EV lease volume jumped 45.6% from June to July - accounting for nearly all the month's lease growth. Year-over-year, new EV leases rose 51%, tracking closely with the 51% gain in total EV sales. EV lease penetration has remained steady at just over 55% on a year-over-year basis.

Margins Under Pressure
 Profit compression was notable in July. Average front gross on leases swung from $114 in June to -$47 in July, while F&I PVR held relatively steady - helping to offset front-end losses but not enough to prevent an overall margin squeeze.

"The spike in EV lease penetration was one of the standout trends in July," said Colin Snyder, General Manager of StoneEagle's Automotive Retail Solutions, including StoneEagleDATA , StoneEagleMETRICS , StoneEagleMENU , and StoneEaglePENCILWRENCH . "Nearly one in five new leases was electric - a clear sign that leasing is playing a growing role in how EVs reach consumers. StoneEagleDATA captures these shifts across thousands of dealerships, giving the industry the benchmarks it needs to navigate changing market dynamics."

About StoneEagle
 StoneEagle has been a trusted leader in the automotive industry for over 35 years, providing innovative F&I and service solutions that streamline operations, enhance customer experience, and deliver measurable results.

Media Contact:
Nicolle Lamb
VP, Marketing
StoneEagle
[email protected]

SOURCE StoneEagle

MENAFN25082025003732001241ID1109971526

