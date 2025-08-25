DIY Home Décor Market Expected To Reach $372.06 Billion By 2031

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The diy home décor market was valued at $240.64 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $372.06 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2022 to 2031.

- Allied Market ResearchWILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global DIY home décor market garnered $240.64 billion in 2021, and is estimated to generate $372.06 billion by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 4.7% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for the sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market.Download Sample Copy of Report @The research provides detailed segmentation of the global DIY home décor market based on type, income group, price point, and distribution channel, and region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.Based on product type, the floor covering products segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for more than one-third of the global DIY home décor market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the home textile segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 5.8% from 2022 to 2031. The report also analyzes furniture segment.Based on price point, the mass segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to more than half of the global DIY home décor market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the premium segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2031.Based on distribution channel, the specialty stores segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding more than two-fifths of the global market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the e-commerce segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period. The report also analyzes segments including supermarkets & hypermarkets, and others.Schedule a Consultation Call with Our Analysts/Industry Experts to Find Solution for Your Business:Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly one-third of the total market share, and is projected to maintain its dominancein terms of revenue in 2031. In addition, the North America region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes regions including Europe and LAMEA.Leading market players of the global DIY home décor market analyzed in the research include Forbo International SAHerman Miller Inc.Inter IKEA Systems BVKimball InternationalMannington Mills Inc.Mohawk Industries Inc.Overstock, Inc.Shaw Industries Group, Inc.Target CorporationArmstrong World Industries, Inc.Key findings of the studyBased on product type, the floor covering segment was the highest contributor to the global DIY home decor market demand in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.9%.Based on income group, the lower-middle Income segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2031.Based on region, Asia-Pacific DIY home decor market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2022 to 2031.Based on price point, the mass segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.0% from 2022 to 2031Key Benefits For StakeholdersThis report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the diy home décor market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing DIY Home Decor Market Opportunities.The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.Porter's five forces DIY Home Decor Market Analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.In-depth analysis of the diy home décor market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global DIY Home Decor Market Trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.Key PlayersAshley Furniture Industries Ltd.Duresta Upholstery Ltd.Walmart Inc.Wayfair Inc.Williams-Sonoma, Inc.Trending Reports in Consumer Goods IndustrySharing Accommodation MarketAfrica Costume Jewelry MarketGlueless Wigs Market

