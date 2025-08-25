Mirabai Chanu Wins Gold At Commonwealth Weightlifting C'ships
Competing for the first time since her fourth-place finish at the Paris Olympics last year, former world champion Mirabai Chanu lifted 84kg in snatch and 109kg in clean and jerk for a total lift of 193kg for a top spot on the podium.
Following the International Weightlifting Federation's (IWF) revised weight categories, which saw Mirabai's pet division of 49kg scrapped, the Indian weightlifter competed in 48kg at the championships.
This is Mirabai Chanu's fifth medal at the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships. She has previously won gold medals in the 2013, 2017, and 2019 editions and a silver in 2015.
The weightlifting tournament is also a qualifying event for the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, with the winners of each senior category securing a berth to next year's showpiece.
Around 300 athletes from 31 countries are competing in the tournament, and Mirabai Chanu is spearheading India's 16-member senior contingent, which includes eight men and as many women. There are also four reserves - one man and three women.
There will also be competitions for junior and youth lifters, with India taking part across categories.
Earlier, Preetismita Bhoi opened India's account by clinching the gold medal in the women's 44 kg category. She lifted 63kg in snatch and 87 kg in clean and jerk (C&J) for an aggregate lift of 150kg, setting a new Youth Commonwealth Record in C&J & Total.
In the men's division, Dharmajyoti lifted a total of 224 Kg (97 snatch and 127 clean and jerk) to clinch the gold in the 56 Kg division. In the process, he also broke the Commonwealth Youth record in C&J and total.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- North America Automotive Market Size, Share And Forecast 2025-2033
- Airborne ISR Market Size, Share And Growth Forecast By 2033
- Mexico Oral Care Market Demand, Opportunities, And Key Drivers
- Australia Corporate Wellness Market Projected To Reach USD 3.6 Billion By 2033
- United States Laboratory Automation Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth Factors And Forecast 2025-2033
- UAE Online Grocery Market Size To Reach USD 18,353.4 Million By 2033: Trends & Future Outlook
CommentsNo comment