Elina Valtonen Urges Maintaining Sanctions on Russia


2025-08-25 07:15:17
(MENAFN) Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen emphasized on Monday that the global community must maintain firm pressure on Russia, regardless of whether the conflict in Ukraine ends.

Speaking at Finland’s annual Ambassadors’ Day in Helsinki, she stressed that “the pressure must continue even if the war ends – a mere ceasefire or peace agreement is not sufficient grounds for lifting sanctions,” according to a Finish national public broadcaster.

Valtonen highlighted that any potential easing of sanctions should be “gradual and under strict conditions.”

She encouraged the European Union to step up its efforts in exerting further pressure on Moscow, suggesting that sanctions alone are not enough and must be complemented by other restrictive measures.

The foreign minister revealed that the EU is currently developing its 19th sanctions package, with Finland advocating for additional customs duties on goods imported from Russia.

She reiterated her country’s dedication to providing continued military aid to Ukraine, along with contributing to the long-term security framework for Kyiv “to the extent possible.”

While expressing confidence that Ukraine will eventually gain membership in both the EU and NATO, Valtonen pointed out that Kyiv must intensify its efforts to combat corruption and implement reforms in governance. These steps, she noted, are crucial for deeper integration into Western alliances.

Valtonen also voiced her backing for US President Donald Trump’s initiatives aimed at peace in Ukraine, stating that halting hostilities and ensuring the safe return of prisoners of war and abducted children is vital.

Commenting on Russia's leadership, Valtonen remarked that President Vladimir Putin has “so far shown no intention of giving up his illegal expansionist ambitions,” reinforcing her stance on the need for continued vigilance and pressure from the international community.

