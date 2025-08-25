403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Elina Valtonen Urges Maintaining Sanctions on Russia
(MENAFN) Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen emphasized on Monday that the global community must maintain firm pressure on Russia, regardless of whether the conflict in Ukraine ends.
Speaking at Finland’s annual Ambassadors’ Day in Helsinki, she stressed that “the pressure must continue even if the war ends – a mere ceasefire or peace agreement is not sufficient grounds for lifting sanctions,” according to a Finish national public broadcaster.
Valtonen highlighted that any potential easing of sanctions should be “gradual and under strict conditions.”
She encouraged the European Union to step up its efforts in exerting further pressure on Moscow, suggesting that sanctions alone are not enough and must be complemented by other restrictive measures.
The foreign minister revealed that the EU is currently developing its 19th sanctions package, with Finland advocating for additional customs duties on goods imported from Russia.
She reiterated her country’s dedication to providing continued military aid to Ukraine, along with contributing to the long-term security framework for Kyiv “to the extent possible.”
While expressing confidence that Ukraine will eventually gain membership in both the EU and NATO, Valtonen pointed out that Kyiv must intensify its efforts to combat corruption and implement reforms in governance. These steps, she noted, are crucial for deeper integration into Western alliances.
Valtonen also voiced her backing for US President Donald Trump’s initiatives aimed at peace in Ukraine, stating that halting hostilities and ensuring the safe return of prisoners of war and abducted children is vital.
Commenting on Russia's leadership, Valtonen remarked that President Vladimir Putin has “so far shown no intention of giving up his illegal expansionist ambitions,” reinforcing her stance on the need for continued vigilance and pressure from the international community.
Speaking at Finland’s annual Ambassadors’ Day in Helsinki, she stressed that “the pressure must continue even if the war ends – a mere ceasefire or peace agreement is not sufficient grounds for lifting sanctions,” according to a Finish national public broadcaster.
Valtonen highlighted that any potential easing of sanctions should be “gradual and under strict conditions.”
She encouraged the European Union to step up its efforts in exerting further pressure on Moscow, suggesting that sanctions alone are not enough and must be complemented by other restrictive measures.
The foreign minister revealed that the EU is currently developing its 19th sanctions package, with Finland advocating for additional customs duties on goods imported from Russia.
She reiterated her country’s dedication to providing continued military aid to Ukraine, along with contributing to the long-term security framework for Kyiv “to the extent possible.”
While expressing confidence that Ukraine will eventually gain membership in both the EU and NATO, Valtonen pointed out that Kyiv must intensify its efforts to combat corruption and implement reforms in governance. These steps, she noted, are crucial for deeper integration into Western alliances.
Valtonen also voiced her backing for US President Donald Trump’s initiatives aimed at peace in Ukraine, stating that halting hostilities and ensuring the safe return of prisoners of war and abducted children is vital.
Commenting on Russia's leadership, Valtonen remarked that President Vladimir Putin has “so far shown no intention of giving up his illegal expansionist ambitions,” reinforcing her stance on the need for continued vigilance and pressure from the international community.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- North America Automotive Market Size, Share And Forecast 2025-2033
- Airborne ISR Market Size, Share And Growth Forecast By 2033
- Mexico Oral Care Market Demand, Opportunities, And Key Drivers
- Australia Corporate Wellness Market Projected To Reach USD 3.6 Billion By 2033
- United States Laboratory Automation Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth Factors And Forecast 2025-2033
- UAE Online Grocery Market Size To Reach USD 18,353.4 Million By 2033: Trends & Future Outlook
CommentsNo comment