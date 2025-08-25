Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kyrgyzstan Set To Support Tajikistan With Digital Governance Know-How

2025-08-25 07:06:11
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, August 25 . Kyrgyzstan is ready to share its experience in digitalizing government administration and public services with Tajikistan, First Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan, Daniyar Amangeldiev, said during a meeting with a Tajik delegation led by First Deputy Prime Minister Hokim Kholikzoda, Trend reports via the Kyrgyz government.

He noted that these initiatives aim to enhance the efficiency of government bodies and state enterprises.

In turn, Kholikzoda highlighted Kyrgyzstan's achievements in implementing major reforms, particularly in tax administration, customs, and digitalization, emphasizing that studying this experience has practical value for Tajikistan.

Amangeldiev also expressed Kyrgyzstan's interest in boosting bilateral trade, targeting an increase to $500 million. Energy cooperation was also discussed, with the sides reaffirming their commitment to the CASA-1000 project and exploring further collaboration in the sector

Meanwhile, during the visit, the Tajik delegation will tour sites in Bishkek and the Issyk-Kul region to observe the practical outcomes of the reforms and digital transformations.

