Kyrgyzstan Set To Support Tajikistan With Digital Governance Know-How
He noted that these initiatives aim to enhance the efficiency of government bodies and state enterprises.
In turn, Kholikzoda highlighted Kyrgyzstan's achievements in implementing major reforms, particularly in tax administration, customs, and digitalization, emphasizing that studying this experience has practical value for Tajikistan.
Amangeldiev also expressed Kyrgyzstan's interest in boosting bilateral trade, targeting an increase to $500 million. Energy cooperation was also discussed, with the sides reaffirming their commitment to the CASA-1000 project and exploring further collaboration in the sector
Meanwhile, during the visit, the Tajik delegation will tour sites in Bishkek and the Issyk-Kul region to observe the practical outcomes of the reforms and digital transformations.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- North America Automotive Market Size, Share And Forecast 2025-2033
- Airborne ISR Market Size, Share And Growth Forecast By 2033
- Mexico Oral Care Market Demand, Opportunities, And Key Drivers
- Australia Corporate Wellness Market Projected To Reach USD 3.6 Billion By 2033
- United States Laboratory Automation Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth Factors And Forecast 2025-2033
- UAE Online Grocery Market Size To Reach USD 18,353.4 Million By 2033: Trends & Future Outlook
CommentsNo comment