Atlas Critical Minerals Files Graphite Technical Report Confirming High-Grade Mineralization
The TRS was prepared by SGS Canada Inc. ("SGS"), a premier mineral evaluation company; Marc-Antoine Laporte and Rohan Millar from SGS are Qualified Persons for the Project under Regulation S-K 1300. The TRS was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and can be accessed at the following link from the SEC site:
"This Technical Report marks an important milestone for Atlas Critical Minerals and its graphite project," stated Marc Fogassa, Chairman and CEO of Atlas Critical Minerals. "Graphite is every bit as essential as lithium in electric vehicle (EV) battery production. The strong metallurgical recovery rates and high-grade concentrations achieved, particularly in the premium large-flake fractions, demonstrate our Project's encouraging potential as a source for battery-grade graphite."
Key Highlights from the Technical Report
Exceptional Metallurgical Test Results:
- Final concentrate grades of up to 96.5% total graphitic carbon
Recovery rates reached up to 95.1% for higher-grade samples Premium large-flake fraction (-300+180 μm) achieved 96.6% graphitic carbon
Conventional flotation methods demonstrated strong amenability to processing
Surface Sampling and Initial Drilling Results:
- Surface samples contained up to 15.4% graphitic carbon
21 auger drill holes completed with multiple graphite intercepts Seven holes intercepted graphite in a north-south trending corridor
Significant Graphite Mineralization Identified:
- Graphite bodies confirmed within both exploration areas
Mineralization occurs as flake graphite within metamorphic sequences Visual graphite confirmed in multiple surface outcrops
Highly Favorable Geological Location
The Project benefits from a favorable geological location. The flake graphite mineralization, hosted within the Macaúbas Group formations, represents a deposit type highly valued in global markets. The geological setting within the Araçuaí Orogen, specifically the graphitic metapelites of the Capelinha and Ribeirão da Folha formations, provides a well-understood geological framework for continued exploration.
Additional Exploration Program
Per TRS recommendation, the Company intends to implement in the future a comprehensive exploration program designed to advance the project toward initial resource definition. Such program will include up to 5,000 meters of drilling across both mineral rights.
The TRS is also available on the Company's website at .
About Atlas Critical Minerals Corporation
Atlas Critical Minerals Corporation (OTCQB: JUPGF) controls a large portfolio of critical mineral rights in Brazil, encompassing over 218,000 hectares, and including projects in rare earths, titanium, and graphite – minerals essential for defense applications and electrification.
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are based upon the current plans, estimates and projections of Atlas Critical Minerals and its subsidiaries and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.
Risks related to the Company and its subsidiaries are discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on February 28, 2025. Please also refer to the Company's other filings with the SEC, all of which are available at . In addition, any forward-looking statements represent the Company's views only as of today and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. The Company explicitly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.
