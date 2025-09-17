Industry Leaders Hail PM Modi's Devotion To India
Sanjiv Goenka, chairman of the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, said PM Modi is somebody who works around the clock and thinks about India all the time.
" PM's selfless devotion combined with awesome intellect and fantastic vision is unbelievable,” said Goenka.
“It's a different India. We are officially the fourth-largest economy in the world and are recognised as a superpower. But most importantly, nobody can take India for granted. It's a confident India and it's a self-reliant India,” he said.
Anand Mahindra, chairman of the Mahindra Group, said that PM Modi's hard work is evident to all Indians.
"Honourable Prime Minister, there is no doubt about your love for India and your determination to enhance its recognition worldwide. Your tireless hard work is evident to all of us Indians every day. Therefore, on your 75th birthday, we wish you continued good health and success in achieving your goals," Anand Mahindra wrote on X.
Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Founder of Paytm, said that PM Modi is an inspiration for young India.
"Our honourable PM Narendra Modi is an inspiration for young India as a challenger of the status quo. His will, resilience, and commitment to India's growth are absolutely unmatched," Sharma wrote on X.
"Many, many happy returns of the day, dear @PMOIndia. May your health, energy, and commitment to developing India remain intact forever. Happy birthday, Dear Prime Minister," he said further.
PM Modi turns 75 today. He was born in Mehsana town, Gujarat, on September 17, 1950, and held the position of Chief Minister for three terms in a row from 2001 to 2014.
First elected in 2014, he is currently serving his third term as prime minister. In the past, PM Modi has used his birthday to engage with the public, introduce welfare programs, or participate in public activities.
