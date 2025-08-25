Clue Recognized Among Top Fleet Intelligence Platforms In Builtworlds' 2025

Recognized as a Top Fleet Intelligence Platform in BuiltWorlds' 2025, Clue delivers powerful construction fleet management software designed to optimize equipment tracking, streamline maintenance, and maximize jobsite productivity.

Clue is an AI-Driven advanced construction equipment software tailored for the heavy construction industry.

Clue named among BuiltWorlds' 2025 Top 50 Fleet Intelligence Platforms for its impact on fleet and equipment management in the construction industry.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Clue has been named to BuiltWorlds' 2025 Tools & Equipment Top 50, Fleet Intelligence Platforms category-recognition of its leadership in advancing fleet and equipment operations across the construction industry.

“This recognition validates our mission: giving construction teams the clarity and tools to run fleets more productively and profitably. It confirms that what we're building matters-and that we're helping move the industry forward,” said Oded Ran, CEO and co-founder of Clue.

About BuiltWorlds

BuiltWorlds is a global community and research network dedicated to innovation in construction, infrastructure, and real estate. Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Chicago, the organization connects executives, technologists, and investors through conferences, peer groups, and research. Its annual“Top Lists,” including the Tools & Equipment Top 50, spotlight companies delivering measurable value across tools, equipment, and fleet intelligence.

Why Clue Was Recognized

BuiltWorlds' annual Top 50 highlights solutions delivering measurable impact. Clue earned its spot for helping contractors manage mixed fleets with greater clarity and control-centralizing utilization, fuel and idle analytics, preventive maintenance, work orders, inspections, dispatching, and geofences into a single operational view.

Why Contractors Choose Clue

Clue is purpose-built for construction: intuitive for field crews, yet powerful enough to meet enterprise requirements. The platform offers 70+ integrations with ERPs, GPS providers, and OEM telematics, allowing companies to preserve existing investments while centralizing data.

Clue provides contractors with real-time insights into fleet performance, acting as a comprehensive construction fleet management software solution. Teams can respond quickly in the field, while finance and leadership receive accurate data without extra work.

What It Means for Contractors

Operational clarity: Live visibility into location, hours, fuel, faults, and service status across owned and rented assets.

Reliability and uptime: Preventive maintenance schedules and fault workflows reduce unplanned downtime and extend asset life.

Safety and compliance: Digital inspections, geofences, and documentation strengthen safety programs and audit readiness.

Financial control: Utilization and idle analytics expose waste, optimize rental decisions, and protect margins-while synced ERP and PM logs give finance teams the data they need for faster, smarter decisions.

About Clue

Clue is a leading construction software platform for comprehensive heavy equipment and fleet management. It centralizes tracking, maintenance, fuel, inspections, and utilization into one easy-to-use system. By reducing downtime, streamlining workflows, and improving asset performance, Clue helps contractors boost productivity and profitability across projects.

