Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Q-Commerce Industry In UAE Set For Rapid Growth, Poised To Reach USD 2.0 Billion By 2034


2025-08-25 07:01:23
The Q-commerce industry in the UAE is rapidly growing, driven by rising smartphone use, advanced logistics, & increasing demand for fast and convenient delivery

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 25, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Q-commerce (quick commerce) industry in the UAE is on a strong growth trajectory, with the market projected to grow from USD 0.5 billion in 2024 to USD 2.0 billion by 2034, reflecting a robust CAGR of 14.50%. This growth is being driven by rising internet usage, increasing smartphone adoption, and growing consumer demand for faster and more convenient delivery services.

Dubai remains the largest hub for Q-commerce in the country, supported by advanced infrastructure and dense urban populations, while Abu Dhabi is emerging as the fastest-growing market due to strategic urban development initiatives.

Key Growth Drivers

Urbanization and technology are at the core of the UAE's Q-commerce boom. Urbanization rates have been rising by 3% annually, creating concentrated demand in cities like Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Investments in smart city projects, such as the USD 1 billion Dubai Smart City initiative, are also strengthening digital and logistics infrastructure, making faster deliveries possible.

Technology integration, particularly in logistics, has transformed the industry. The use of AI and machine learning has improved delivery efficiency by 25%, while innovative solutions like drone deliveries are being explored to enhance last-mile operations. Supportive government policies and growing venture capital funding - which rose 15% in 2023 - are fueling the expansion of local startups and global players.

Market Opportunities and Challenges

The market is benefiting from a surge in digital spending and a strong shift toward mobile-based shopping, with smartphone adoption rising by 68%. At the same time, logistical and regulatory challenges remain. A 30% increase in delivery volumes has strained logistics networks, and high operational costs driven by fuel and fleet maintenance are adding financial pressure on providers.

Drone delivery, while promising, faces regulatory hurdles. Currently, only 15% of Q-commerce players have successfully integrated drones due to strict aviation regulations and operational constraints. Additionally, regulatory inconsistencies across emirates complicate cross-regional operations, signaling a need for more streamlined frameworks.

Segment Highlights

By Product Type: Grocery leads the market, projected to grow from USD 0.2 billion in 2024 to USD 0.8 billion by 2034. Food delivery is the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 15.2%, while pharmaceuticals are gaining momentum, expected to reach USD 0.4 billion by 2034.

By Application: Last-mile delivery dominates with a projected USD 1.2 billion market size by 2034. Urban logistics is the fastest-growing area, driven by demand for efficiency in dense metropolitan zones.

By End User: Individual consumers represent the largest user group, expected to drive USD 1.6 billion of the market by 2034. Businesses are emerging as a fast-growing segment, using Q-commerce for supply chain efficiency.

By Technology: AI and machine learning lead the technology adoption curve, expected to reach USD 1.0 billion by 2034. Drone delivery systems, with a CAGR of 15.8%, are set to transform last-mile solutions as regulations ease.

By Distribution Channel: Online platforms hold the largest share, projected to reach USD 1.2 billion by 2034, while mobile apps are the fastest-growing channel due to the UAE's high smartphone penetration.

Q Commerce Industry In Uae Competitive Strategies & Notable Developments

Talabat

Deliveroo

Careem

Zomato

Noon

InstaShop

Carrefour

Amazon

Lulu Hypermarket

Spinneys

Q Commerce Industry In Uae Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Grocery

Food Delivery

Pharmaceuticals

Electronics

Fashion and Apparel

By Application

Last-Mile Delivery

Urban Logistics

Express Delivery Services

By End User

Individual Consumers

Businesses

Healthcare Providers

By Technology

AI and Machine Learning

Drone Delivery Systems

Mobile Applications

By Distribution Channel

Online Platforms

Mobile Apps

Direct Partnerships

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients to make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Products, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.


Debanjan Biswas
Reports and Data
+91 80872 27888
Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

