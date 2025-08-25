403
Merak Capital Invests in Spoilz to Expand Saudi-Born Games Globally
(MENAFN- Edelman) Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – 25th August, 2025 – Spoilz, a Saudi game development company known for its fun-focused and culturally resonant titles, has secured investment with participation from Merak Capital, Impact46, and other investors. The funding will enable Spoilz to expand its development and LiveOps capabilities, support the creation of globally competitive mobile games, and attract top gaming talent in the Kingdom.
Founded in 2020 by Musab Almalki, Spoilz has become a rising force in the regional gaming scene by delivering bite‑sized, immersive experiences for casual players and expanding from mobile into PC, console, and smart TVs. From viral runners like Climb Up #3D and #Break 'Em All to the chart‑topping word game Last Letter, Spoilz continues to blend cultural relevance with global appeal.
In addition to its original titles, Spoilz offers B2B and LiveOps services tailored for the MENA region and institutional partners across education, innovation, and entertainment—covering market analysis, UI/UX, localization, and player‑engagement strategies. Powered by AI‑enhanced development pipelines and cross‑device infrastructure, this dual‑track approach positions the studio as both a content creator and a service provider capable of personalizing experiences and scaling IP across platforms.
"This investment is a major leap forward for Spoilz," said Musab Almalki, CEO and Founder of the company. "We’re building more than games, we're building experiences that connect with everyday players while reflecting the creativity and identity of our region. With Merak Capital’s support, we’ll be able to level up our development pipeline, grow our LiveOps offering, and bring Saudi-born mobile games to the world stage."
The investment in Spoilz reflects Merak Capital’s broader commitment to advancing the gaming industry in Saudi Arabia through its dedicated gaming fund, launched to accelerate the growth of local studios and interactive content creators. With a focus on culturally rooted IPs and globally scalable titles, the fund aims to empower the next generation of Saudi game developers and position the Kingdom as a leader in the global gaming economy. By backing agile companies like Spoilz, Merak is not only fueling innovation but also helping to shape a vibrant, self-sustaining gaming ecosystem in line with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.
Abdulelah Alshareef, Vice President of Venture Capital at Merak Capital, said:
"Our investment in Spoilz affirms Merak Capital’s confidence in the ability of Saudi creativity to compete globally. We believe that Spoilz is a model of innovation and ambition that will contribute to strengthening the Kingdom’s position as a global hub for gaming."
As Saudi Arabia continues to invest in gaming as a pillar of its digital economy, Spoilz represents the kind of forward-thinking, homegrown innovation that can help shape the future of mobile entertainment in the region and beyond.
