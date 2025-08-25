IDEAYA Biosciences To Participate In Upcoming September 2025 Investor Relations Events

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Aug. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDYA ), a precision medicine oncology company committed to the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics, announced its participation in the upcoming investor relations events.

Cantor Global Healthcare Conference 2025

Wednesday, September 3rd, 2025 at 9:10 AM ET

Fireside chat with Yujiro S. Hata, President and Chief Executive Officer, hosted by Li Watsek, Director, Biotechnology Analyst

IDEAYA Biosciences 10-Year Anniversary R&D Day

Monday, September 8th, 2025 at 8:00 AM ET



The Company will host an in-person and virtual R&D Day to share multiple clinical data updates across the pipeline, outline upcoming catalysts and key growth drivers, and review its long-term portfolio strategy. The event will feature key opinion leader (KOL) Dr. Arun D. Singh, Director of the Department of Ophthalmic Oncology at the Cole Eye Institute, Cleveland Clinic, who will join members of the company's leadership team.

Morgan Stanley 23rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Tuesday, September 9th, 2025

Management will be participating in one-on-one investor meetings.

A live audio webcast of the conference events, as permitted by the conference host, will be available at the "Investors/Events" section of the IDEAYA website at and/or through the conference host. A replay of available webcasts will be accessible for 30 days following the live event.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA is a precision medicine oncology company committed to the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for cancer. Our approach integrates expertise in small-molecule drug discovery, structural biology and bioinformatics with robust internal capabilities in identifying and validating translational biomarkers to develop tailored, potentially first-in-class targeted therapies aligned to the genetic drivers of disease. We have built a deep pipeline of product candidates focused on synthetic lethality and antibody-drug conjugates, or ADCs, for molecularly defined solid tumor indications. Our mission is to bring forth the next wave of precision oncology therapies that are more selective, more effective, and deeply personalized with the goal of altering the course of disease and improving clinical outcomes for patients with cancer.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements related to participation in and/or presentation at certain investor relations events. IDEAYA undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of IDEAYA in general, see IDEAYA's current and future filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on February 18, 2025.

