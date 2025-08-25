Rubenstein Law Attorneys Named To 2026 Best Lawyers® And Best Lawyers: Ones To Watchtm

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rubenstein Law is proud to announce that several of its attorneys have been recognized in the 2026 editions of Best Lawyers® and Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in AmericaTM, prestigious peer-reviewed honors that highlight the top legal talent nationwide.

Bonnie Navin, Partner at Rubenstein Law

Catherine C. Darlson, Attorney at Rubenstein Law

Peter Hunt, Attorney at Rubenstein Law

Joey Chindamo, Attorney at Rubenstein Law

Lisa-Gaye Smith, Partner at Rubenstein Law

This year, Bonnie Navin earned the distinction of being named the 2026 "Lawyer of the Year" for Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs in Fort Lauderdale, an honor awarded to only one lawyer in each practice area and region. In addition, she was recognized in The Best Lawyers in America® 2026 for work in Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs and Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs.

Catherine C. Darlson , who was previously honored in Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch from 2021-2025, has now been recognized on the prestigious Best Lawyers list for 2026. She was recognized for her outstanding work in Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs, Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs, and Product Liability Litigation - Plaintiffs.

Peter R. Hunt also received recognition in Best Lawyers for his excellence in Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs.

In addition, two Rubenstein Law attorneys were named to the 2026 Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch list which honors attorneys early in their careers who have demonstrated exceptional professional excellence:



Joey M. Chindamo - Recognized in Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs and Product Liability Litigation - Plaintiffs Lisa-Gaye Smith - Recognized in Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs

"These recognitions speak to the caliber of lawyers we're fortunate enough to have on our team. They are sharp thinkers, relentless advocates, and people who consistently deliver results for our clients," Rubenstein Law CEO Nicole Armstrong said. "We're especially proud to see new talent rising through the ranks alongside our seasoned litigators."

Recognition in Best Lawyers and Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch is based entirely on peer review, reflecting the respect a lawyer has earned among their professional colleagues.

For more than 35 years, Rubenstein Law has been a leading advocate for personal injury victims across multiple states. With over 20 offices and a deep bench of experienced trial lawyers, the firm is committed to securing justice and life-changing results for clients.

About Rubenstein Law

Rubenstein Law has been getting justice for personal injury victims since 1988. Founder Robert Rubenstein and CEO Nicole Armstrong have grown Rubenstein Law to over 65 attorneys, including 23 partners and 13 board certified litigators, and over 400 supporting professionals.

Today, Rubenstein Law is recognized as a premier name in personal injury, representing clients in a variety of matters, including auto injuries, slip and fall injuries, catastrophic injuries, premise liability, medical malpractice, child & birth injury, motorcycle accident cases, and traumatic brain injury (TBI) cases. Rubenstein Law's Mass Tort division represents clients nationwide in defective products, dangerous drugs, and chemical cases.

