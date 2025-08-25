Cnfinance To Report First Half Of 2025 Unaudited Financial Results On Thursday, August 28, 2025
|
International:
|
+1-412-902-4272
|
Mainland China
|
+86-4001-201203
|
United States:
|
+1-888-346-8982
|
Hong Kong:
|
+852-301-84992
|
Passcode:
|
CNFinance
A telephone replay of the call will be available after the conclusion of the conference call until 11:59 PM ET September 4, 2025.
Dial-in numbers for the replay are as follows:
|
International:
|
+1-412-317-0088
|
United States:
|
+1-877-344-7529
|
Passcode:
|
7953352
A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of CNFinance's website at .
About CNFinance Holdings Limited
CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE: CNF ) ("CNFinance" or the "Company") is a leading home equity loan service provider in China. CNFinance, through its operating subsidiaries in China, conducts business by connecting demands and supplies through collaborating with sales partners and trust companies under the trust lending model, and sales partners, local channel partners and commercial banks under the commercial bank partnership model. Sales partners and local channel partners are responsible for recommending micro- and small-enterprise ("MSE") owners with financing needs to the Company and the Company introduces eligible borrowers to licensed financial institutions with sufficient funding sources including trust companies and commercial banks who will then conduct their own risk assessments and make credit decisions. The Company's primary target borrower segment is MSE owners who own real properties in Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities and other major cities in China. The Company's risk mitigation mechanism is embedded in the design of its loan products, supported by an integrated online and offline process focusing on risks of both borrowers and collateral and further enhanced by effective post-loan management procedures.
