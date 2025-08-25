Industrial Vacuum Lifter Market Insights Report 2025-2030 AI And Cobots Drive Demand For Intelligent Vacuum Lifters In Growing Industries

Dublin, Aug. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial Vacuum Lifter Market - Focused Insights 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Industrial Vacuum Lifter Market was valued at USD 1.86 Billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 2.50 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 5.05%

The global industrial vacuum lifter market report consists of exclusive data on 30 vendors. Piab Group leads with a strong emphasis on sustainability and digital transformation, showcasing its commitment through a revamped corporate website that aligns with modern industrial demands. ANVER Corporation focuses on ergonomic design and safety, exemplified by its upgraded VT160 system with a comfortable grip handle and built-in safety features, supporting reliable and user-friendly material handling. Schmalz enhances automation and operator ease with its redesigned JumboFlex lifter, offering quick gripper changes and improved ergonomics to boost productivity and reduce worker strain.



Fezer prioritizes operator comfort with the VacuBoy's gas spring-assisted handle for effortless, stepless height adjustment, catering to versatile industrial environments. AERO-LIFT innovates through virtual reality collaboration in the BMBF-funded VR-Chain project, improving integration, coordination, and customization of vacuum lifters with crane systems. Each company leverages distinct strengths from sustainability and safety to automation, ergonomics, and VR technology, enabling them to meet varied customer needs and maintain competitive positioning in the market.

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

APAC dominates the global industrial vacuum lifter market with the largest share of over 40% and is one of the fastest-growing regions, driven by rapid industrialization, infrastructure development, and automation initiatives across manufacturing, logistics, and construction sectors. The rising adoption of Industry 4.0 principles in countries like China, Japan, and South Korea is pushing companies to invest in smart vacuum lifting technologies, influencing global innovation toward IoT-enabled and data-monitored lifters. According to Horasis, in 2024, China's manufacturing sector is undergoing a revolution driven by smart factories and the implementation of Industry 4.0 principles.

According to China Power, in 2025, the Chinese government is actively promoting automation across industries to boost manufacturing efficiency and global competitiveness. This initiative is driving increased demand for industrial vacuum lifters, which are key to modernizing material handling by enhancing safety, reducing manual labor, and integrating with smart factory systems.

The North American industrial vacuum lifter market is witnessing steady growth as industries such as manufacturing, construction, and logistics increasingly adopt automated handling solutions, setting an important tone for global trends in workplace safety and efficiency. The rising enforcement of safety standards by regulatory bodies such as OSHA is driving demand for advanced vacuum lifting systems across the region, contributing to a global market shift toward ergonomically designed and compliant material handling equipment. Inside the market, OSHA regulations drive demand by requiring safer lifting solutions, prompting companies to adopt ergonomic, compliant vacuum lifters that reduce injury risks and improve productivity.

Europe remains a vital region in the global industrial vacuum lifter market, driven by stringent worker safety regulations and strong automation trends across sectors like construction, automotive, and manufacturing. According to the Europe Sustainable Development Report 2025, there is a growing emphasis on green building practices, and sustainable manufacturing in Europe is boosting demand for energy-efficient and durable vacuum lifters, aligning the region with the global push toward eco-conscious industrial solutions.

INDUSTRIAL VACUUM LIFTER MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Integration with AI and Machine Learning

The integration of AI and machine learning enables vacuum lifters to optimize lifting cycles by analyzing data from sensors and environmental conditions. This reduces energy consumption and improves lifting efficiency, making vacuum lifters more cost-effective for industries like manufacturing and logistics. AI-powered systems can predict when a vacuum lifter is likely to fail, enabling timely maintenance and preventing costly downtime. As industries seek to enhance uptime, especially in critical operations like automotive manufacturing or food processing, there is a growing need for predictive maintenance-enabled vacuum lifters.

With machine learning, vacuum lifters can adapt to different loads and materials, ensuring precise handling without manual intervention. The increased focus on automation and precision in industries like electronics assembly and material handling is driving the adoption of AI-integrated vacuum lifters to improve operational accuracy.

Increasing Integration with Cobots and EOAT (End of Arm Tooling)

The integration of vacuum lifters with collaborative robots (cobots) and EOAT enables fully automated material handling systems. Automation-driven sectors like automotive manufacturing and logistics are pushing the demand for vacuum lifters that integrate seamlessly with cobots to streamline operations and improve efficiency. EOAT provides the necessary tools for vacuum lifters to handle a wide range of materials and objects with varying sizes and weights. As industries diversify their product offerings, the demand for vacuum lifters with EOAT is expanding, particularly in sectors like food processing and electronics, where varied lifting tasks are common.

Cobots equipped with vacuum lifters reduce the need for manual labor, resulting in significant labor cost savings. As companies seek to reduce operational costs, particularly in high-labor industries like warehousing, the integration of cobots with vacuum lifters is becoming standard practice. Cobots equipped with advanced sensors and EOAT can perform precise, repeatable lifting tasks. Precision is critical in industries like semiconductor manufacturing and pharmaceuticals, where even slight variations in handling can result in product defects, thereby driving the demand for vacuum lifters with cobot integration.

Growth of Construction and Infrastructure Projects

The ongoing expansion of construction and infrastructure projects worldwide is significantly driving the demand for vacuum lifters, as these projects require efficient and safe lifting solutions for heavy materials like glass, metal, and large panels. According to the World Economic Forum, by 2025, the future of infrastructure will be shaped by trade-offs between resilience, equity, and control. There will be a growing infrastructure with sustainable practices like reducing carbon footprints. Spatial and urban planning is AI-driven and design-automated, and construction by robots is the norm. Infrastructure is embedded with sensors and data-collecting materials, facilitating predictive maintenance and constant surveillance.

Meanwhile, the wealthy retreat to artificial, gated islands. Vacuum lifters provide a highly efficient way to handle oversized materials, such as glass panels, concrete slabs, metal sheets, prefabricated wall sections, and large insulation boards, with precision, making them an ideal solution for the construction industry. As demand for large-scale infrastructure projects such as bridges, highways, and buildings increases, so does the need for these lifting technologies. Many construction projects have tight deadlines, and the efficiency of vacuum lifters helps to reduce time-consuming manual lifting and material handling tasks, allowing construction teams to stay on schedule and complete projects faster. The focus on reducing manual labor costs in the construction industry is driving the adoption of vacuum lifters, as they reduce the need for large crews and ensure safer handling of materials. This trend is especially prominent in the growing infrastructure sectors of emerging markets.

INDUSTRIAL VACUUM LIFTER MARKET NEWS

In January 2025, Schmalz launched its upgraded JumboFlex vacuum tube lifter, featuring ergonomic redesigns, intuitive handling, and quick gripper change systems. These enhancements support the market trend toward safer, more efficient vacuum lifters for diverse industrial applications.

KEY TAKEAWAYS



By Product Type: The non-mechanical segment accounted for the largest market share of over 69% in 2024.

By Capacity: The low & medium-duty segment shows the highest growth of 5.54% during the forecast period.

By End-Users: The manufacturing segment dominates and holds the largest share of the industrial vacuum lifter market.

By Geography: APAC dominates the industrial vacuum lifter market with the largest share of over 40% and shows the highest growth during the forecast period. Growth Factor: The global industrial vacuum lifter market is set to grow due to a rise in demand to enhance productivity and the growth of construction and infrastructure projects.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED



How big is the global industrial vacuum lifter market?

What is the growth rate of the global industrial vacuum lifter market?

What are the latest trends in the global industrial vacuum lifter market?

Which product type has the largest share in the global industrial vacuum lifter market?

Who are the key players in the global industrial vacuum lifter market? Which end-user provides more business opportunities in the global industrial vacuum lifter market?

Key Attributes: