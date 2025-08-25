Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Top Most Popular Ganesh Chaturthi Songs And Movies

Ganesh Chaturthi is in fact one of the most popular festivals in India where it is important to celebrate it very big, the way it needs to be, with extreme devotion and cultural flair. Apart from rituals and poojas , music and movie cine also hold a big role in creating that festive mood. Bollywood and regional industries have given great songs and films that encompass the Ganesh Utsav celebratory elements as well its spiritual-culture significance regarding Lord Ganesha.

Top Ganesh Chaturthi Songs to Dance

Deva Shree Ganesh – Agneepath (2012)

A thunderous track sung by Ajay Gogavale, this song starring Hrithik Roshan perfectly captures the grandeur of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

Mourya Re – Don (2006)

Shah Rukh Khan's Don featured this energetic number.

Shendur Lal Chadhayo – Vaastav (1999)

This devotional aarti rendered by Ravindra Sathe is one of the most soulful cinematic tributes to Lord Ganesha.

Suno Ganpati Bappa Morya – Judwaa 2 (2017)

A modern peppy song with Varun Dhawan, combining Bollywood masala with Ganesh devotion.

Sinndoor Lal Chadayo – Agneepath (1990)

It is one of those ever-great classics that continue to reverberate in pandals and temples during the festival.

Movies Featuring Ganesh Chaturthi and Lord Ganesha

Agneepath (1990 and 2012)

Both these films captured the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations quite beautifully; the new version has the iconic Deva Shree Ganesha tag, whereas the original one brought us the heartfelt Sindoor Lal Chadayo.

Vaastav (1999)

It is a standard Sanjay Dutta movie that had Ganesh aarti sequences so much more integrated.

Don (2006)

Farhan's Don celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with Shah Rukh in Mourya Re while exciting visuals raised festive spirits.

Judwaa 2 (2017)

Though it's a comedy, the fun-loving Suno Ganpati Bappa Morya was included to voice the new-age youthfulness of Ganeshotsav.

ABCD 2 (2015)

The movie contained Ganpati celebration sequences to best showcase the amalgamation of showmanship with a creative element of music and dance in the Hindu festival.

Ganpati Bappa Morya (Marathi, 2011)

A regional Marathi movie that is completely dedicated to Lord Ganesha, expressing the varied roles that the Mumbai deity holds in deep-rooted cultural and spiritual significance in Maharashtra.

Bal Ganesh Series (2007 onwards)

An animated cinematic franchise meant for children that shares mythology-focused stories about young Ganesha in lots of fun-filled engaging ways.

My Friend Ganesha Series (2007–2010)

This Bollywood children's film series was popular for its mix of devotion and entertainment, portraying Lord Ganesha as a child's companion to solve problems.

Role of Cinema and Music in the Festival

Songs and movies create a good festive spirit and, later, eternalize the cultural essence of Ganesh Chaturthi. Be it devotional or mythological or just mainstream movies, it also ensures that the stories and traditions of Lord Ganesha can be passed on to the coming generation, along with all the Budhiman songs that energize the pandals and streets.

From Bollywood megahits such as Agneepath and Don, to as devotional as children's favorites like Bal Ganesh and My Friend Ganesha, cinema has ensured that Ganesh Chaturthi does not only get celebrated on screen but outside it as well. Timeless songs such as Deva Shree Ganesha and Shendur Lal Chadhayo make sure that these works help in creating an expansive experience for the entire festival every year.