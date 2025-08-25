403
Egypt, Iran Discuss Gaza Crisis, Regional Issues
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Aug 25 (KUNA) -- Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelaty met with his Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araqchi, on Monday to discuss the catastrophic situation in the Gaza Strip.
According to a statement from the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the meeting took place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on the sidelines of an extraordinary session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) convened to address the Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people.
The statement noted that the two ministers reviewed ways to strengthen bilateral relations, highlighting recent meetings and communications, and emphasized their desire to continue consultations and coordination on matters of mutual interest.
The discussions also focused on preparations for the OIC ministerial meeting and strategies to halt Israeli occupation attacks on Palestinians.
Abdelaty outlined Egypt's ongoing efforts to achieve a ceasefire, ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid, and secure the release of hostages and prisoners.
He also referred to the Egypt-Qatar proposal aimed at easing Palestinian suffering in Gaza and guaranteeing sufficient humanitarian aid amid a systematic campaign of deprivation.
Egypt reaffirmed its firm stance on Lebanon, calling for respect for Lebanese sovereignty, the withdrawal of Israel from occupied territories, and full implementation of UN Resolution 1701.
Regarding Syria, Abdelaty stressed Egypt's rejection of any actions threatening Syrian security or regional stability.
The ministers additionally discussed developments in the Iranian nuclear file, emphasizing efforts to reduce tensions, resume negotiations with the IAEA and the United States, and seek peaceful solutions that build mutual trust and promote regional security and stability. (end)
