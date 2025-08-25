Indonesia LED Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Industry Outlook And Analysis Report 2025-2033
The Indonesia LED lighting market size reached USD 1.6 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 6.8 Billion by 2033 , growing at a CAGR of 16.88% during 2025–2033 . The LED lighting industry in Indonesia is experiencing rapid expansion, driven by government energy-efficiency policies, rising urbanization, infrastructure development, and increasing consumer awareness of sustainable lighting solutions.
Key Highlights
Market size (2024): USD 1.6 Billion
Forecast (2033): USD 6.8 Billion
CAGR (2025–2033): 16.88%
Energy-efficient lighting gaining momentum with national sustainability and green building initiatives
Public infrastructure modernization programs boosting demand for street lighting and retrofit projects
Rising adoption of LEDs in commercial, residential, and industrial applications
Key companies operating in the Indonesia LED lighting market include Philips (Signify N.V.), Osram Licht AG, General Electric Company, Zumtobel Group AG, Acuity Brands Lighting Inc., Eaton Corporation (Cooper Lighting), Cree Inc., FSL Gulf, Alpan Lighting, and local manufacturers expanding their presence.
How Is AI Transforming the LED Lighting Market in Indonesia?
AI-driven LED solutions are increasingly being adopted across smart city and infrastructure projects, enabling:
Adaptive lighting systems responsive to occupancy and daylight levels
Predictive maintenance reducing operational costs for large-scale lighting networks
Seamless integration with IoT-based smart buildings and public infrastructure
Enhanced customer experiences through automation, voice, and motion control
Key Market Trends and Drivers
Government Energy Policies: National initiatives promoting energy efficiency and phasing out inefficient lighting technologies
Urbanization & Smart Cities: Rising construction of smart cities and infrastructure projects boosting LED adoption
Commercial & Industrial Growth: Expanding retail, office, and industrial facilities requiring efficient lighting solutions
Consumer Awareness: Increasing recognition of cost savings and environmental benefits encouraging residential adoption
Retrofit Programs: Replacement of outdated lighting systems with modern LED installations across public and private sectors
Market Segmentation
The report has segmented the market into the following categories:
By Product Type:
Panel Lights
Down Lights
Street Lights
Tube Lights
Bulbs
Others
By Application:
-
Commercial
Residential
Institutional
Industrial
By Installation Type:
-
New Installation
Retrofit Installation
By Region:
Java
Sumatra
Kalimantan
Sulawesi
Others
Latest Developments in the Industry
In 2025 , the Indonesian government launched large-scale LED streetlight retrofit programs in major cities such as Jakarta and Surabaya, aiming to cut energy consumption and carbon emissions.
Partnerships between local manufacturers and global LED companies are strengthening domestic production capabilities and reducing reliance on imports.
The government's smart city roadmap emphasizes LED adoption in public infrastructure, including transport hubs, commercial complexes, and residential projects.
Industry players are showcasing next-generation LED and smart lighting solutions at regional trade expos to align with sustainability and energy conservation goals.
