India Table Fan Market 2025: Size, Share, Industry Growth, Top Companies And Research Report By 2033

In 2024, the India table fan market was valued at approximately USD 743.9 Million and is projected to reach USD 1,174.01 Million by 2030 , growing at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period. Key growth drivers include India's predominantly tropical climate, rising urbanization, increasing disposable incomes, and government initiatives promoting energy-efficient appliances. The demand for affordable and efficient cooling solutions, particularly in residential and commercial sectors, further fuels market expansion.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.