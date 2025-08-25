403
Kuwait FM Takes Part In OIC Extraordinary Session
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, Aug 25 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Abdullah Al-Yahya is participating Monday in the 21st extraordinary session of Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) at the ministerial level.
The meeting sets to discuss the ongoing Israeli occupation aggression on Palestinian people and developments of the Palestinian issue.
It aims to coordinate positions and joint efforts to counter occupation full control of Gaza Strip.
It will also be handling crimes of genocide, starvation, forced eviction, siege and the unprecedented humanitarian crisis in Gaza Strip. (end)
