Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kuwait FM Takes Part In OIC Extraordinary Session


2025-08-25 05:05:22
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, Aug 25 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Abdullah Al-Yahya is participating Monday in the 21st extraordinary session of Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) at the ministerial level.
The meeting sets to discuss the ongoing Israeli occupation aggression on Palestinian people and developments of the Palestinian issue.
It aims to coordinate positions and joint efforts to counter occupation full control of Gaza Strip.
It will also be handling crimes of genocide, starvation, forced eviction, siege and the unprecedented humanitarian crisis in Gaza Strip. (end)
fn


MENAFN25082025000071011013ID1109970542

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search