403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Israeli Airstrike on Gaza Hospital Kills Journalists
(MENAFN) Ten Palestinians lost their lives—among them four journalists and a firefighter—following an Israeli air assault on the Nasser Medical Complex located in Khan Younis, in the southern region of the Gaza Strip.
The incident, which left several others wounded, was confirmed by Gaza’s health authorities and eyewitnesses on the ground.
According to correspondents from a news agency, the Israeli forces targeted the uppermost level of the emergency building, referred to as the “Al-Yassin” floor.
Earlier on Monday, a statement released by the Gaza Health Ministry reported the deaths of eight individuals and injuries to several others resulting from the strike.
The ministry further explained that the Israeli military launched two separate airstrikes on the fourth floor of one of the complex’s buildings.
The second bombardment reportedly occurred as emergency crews were attempting to assist the injured and retrieve the bodies of the deceased.
Palestine TV announced that its cameraman, Hussam al-Masri, was among those killed in the attack.
Additionally, the Qatari network Al Jazeera verified that its photographer, Mohammad Salama, had also perished in the strike.
A medical source quoted by the news agency confirmed the death of another photojournalist, Maryam Abu Daqqa.
Furthermore, photojournalist Moaz Abu Taha also lost his life in the strike targeting the hospital.
In a statement released by the Palestinian Civil Defense, it was revealed that a firefighter operating a fire engine was also killed during the attack.
Seven of his team members sustained injuries while they attempted to rescue survivors and recover the bodies from the scene.
The incident, which left several others wounded, was confirmed by Gaza’s health authorities and eyewitnesses on the ground.
According to correspondents from a news agency, the Israeli forces targeted the uppermost level of the emergency building, referred to as the “Al-Yassin” floor.
Earlier on Monday, a statement released by the Gaza Health Ministry reported the deaths of eight individuals and injuries to several others resulting from the strike.
The ministry further explained that the Israeli military launched two separate airstrikes on the fourth floor of one of the complex’s buildings.
The second bombardment reportedly occurred as emergency crews were attempting to assist the injured and retrieve the bodies of the deceased.
Palestine TV announced that its cameraman, Hussam al-Masri, was among those killed in the attack.
Additionally, the Qatari network Al Jazeera verified that its photographer, Mohammad Salama, had also perished in the strike.
A medical source quoted by the news agency confirmed the death of another photojournalist, Maryam Abu Daqqa.
Furthermore, photojournalist Moaz Abu Taha also lost his life in the strike targeting the hospital.
In a statement released by the Palestinian Civil Defense, it was revealed that a firefighter operating a fire engine was also killed during the attack.
Seven of his team members sustained injuries while they attempted to rescue survivors and recover the bodies from the scene.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- North America Automotive Market Size, Share And Forecast 2025-2033
- Airborne ISR Market Size, Share And Growth Forecast By 2033
- Mexico Oral Care Market Demand, Opportunities, And Key Drivers
- Australia Corporate Wellness Market Projected To Reach USD 3.6 Billion By 2033
- United States Laboratory Automation Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth Factors And Forecast 2025-2033
- UAE Online Grocery Market Size To Reach USD 18,353.4 Million By 2033: Trends & Future Outlook
CommentsNo comment