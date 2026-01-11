Prime Group Discusses AI, Digital Assets With NVIDIA, Microstrategy At CES 2026

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Artificial intelligence and digital assets were at the centre of talks between Prime Investment Group and global technology leaders during CES 2026 in Las Vegas.

On the sidelines of the world's largest technology exhibition, Tamer Wagih, Chairperson of Egypt-based Prime Investment, held a series of high-level meetings with senior executives from leading global technology companies, including Jensen Huang, Founder and CEO of NVIDIA, and Michael Saylor, Founder and Chairperson of MicroStrategy.

Wagih met with Huang during the event, where the NVIDIA chief-whose company is the world's most valuable by market capitalisation and a global leader in artificial intelligence-reviewed the evolution of AI since its early development stages in 2015.

Huang highlighted the global inflection point following the launch of ChatGPT in 2022, noting that 2026 marks the beginning of a new phase in the development and application of artificial intelligence across a wide range of sectors.

The discussions also focused on the expanding role of AI in enhancing individual productivity and democratising access to advanced technologies, as well as how both large corporations and start-ups can benefit from the rapid pace of innovation reshaping the global AI landscape.

During the meeting, Wagih reaffirmed Prime Investment Group's commitment to artificial intelligence, announcing plans to double the group's AI-related investments in 2026. He said the move reflects the group's strong conviction in AI's central role in shaping the future of business and the global economy.

Wagih also met with American entrepreneur Michael Saylor, Founder and Chairperson of MicroStrategy, with discussions centred on the use of artificial intelligence to improve data centre efficiency, alongside the future of digital currencies and their growing influence on the global economy.

He emphasised that investment in digital assets is no longer optional, arguing that just as corporations, business leaders and governments allocate resources to gold and precious metals, cryptocurrencies and blockchain technologies deserve comparable strategic attention as core pillars of the emerging digital economy.

The meetings form part of Prime Investment Group's broader strategy to stay aligned with global technological and economic transformations, while strengthening its presence in high-growth, high-impact sectors in the years ahead.