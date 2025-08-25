Underfloor Heating Market Top Players, Regional Trends & Segmental Analysis By 2033

MENAFN - Straits Research) Introduction

The global underfloor heating market is experiencing steady growth, propelled by rising demand for energy-efficient, space-saving, and comfortable indoor heating solutions in residential, commercial, and industrial sectors. The increasing focus on energy saving, sustainable construction methods, and improved indoor comfort is propelling the implementation of underfloor heating in new builds and renovations, especially in colder climates and high-end architectural styles. Prominent manufacturers are adapting by offering low-profile systems, expedited installation techniques, and compatibility with diverse flooring materials including tile, wood, and vinyl.

Market Dynamics Greater Manchester Heat Pump Initiative in the UK drives market growth

High-impact regional initiatives are driving the market for hydronic underfloor heating systems, especially in areas where the use of heat pumps is being expanded through creative policies and local collaborations.

In July 2025, Greater Manchester established a significant five-year contract with Daikin to build 64,000 heat pumps by 2030, positioning the city as the UK's center for low-carbon residential heating. The strategy encompasses renovating social housing, providing homeowner grants, and initiating a heat pump leasing pilot to enhance accessibility.

This initiative exemplifies a potent synergy of demand generation and skills development, as heat pumps operate most efficiently in conjunction with radiant underfloor heating systems. Suppliers and installers associated with Greater Manchester's clean heating strategy are expected to encounter increased procurement and implementation possibilities in the forthcoming years.

Discreet and adaptable systems create tremendous opportunities

An important opportunity in the underfloor heating (UFH) industry exists in the advancement and implementation of low-profile and dry-install UFH systems, which considerably diminish installation difficulty, especially in retrofitting older residential structures. Urban homes are progressively pursuing energy-efficient enhancements that require minimal building, leading to an increased demand for systems that are slimmer, faster to install, and suitable with various flooring types.

In February 2025, Warmup launched its VLo Ultra-12 Low Profile System in specific European markets. This system includes pre-routed panels compatible with 12mm pipes. It possesses a total depth of merely 18mm, facilitating rapid installations atop existing subfloors without much elevation increase.

The increased availability of modular underfloor heating kits, pre-insulated mats, and dry-lay systems may create new opportunities in the aging housing stock in urban centers in Europe and Asia. Moreover, the incorporation of these systems with renewable energy sources, such air-source heat pumps and rooftop solar panels, offers additional prospects for achieving net-zero housing objectives and adhering to green building certification standards.

Regional Analysis

Europe occupies a preeminent position in the worldwide underfloor heating market, propelled by rigorous energy efficiency requirements, extensive implementation of green construction standards, and a robust consumer inclination towards sustainable heating solutions. Countries including Germany, the UK, the Netherlands, and the Nordic nations have been early users of underfloor heating systems, using them extensively in both new constructions and renovations. EU guidelines advocating for net-zero buildings and carbon-neutral heating by 2050 persist in driving demand. Moreover, Europe's frigid environment and emphasis on thermal comfort have rendered radiant floor heating the favored option compared to conventional radiators in both residential and commercial sectors.

Key Highlights



The global underfloor heating (UFH) market was valued at USD 5.73 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow from USD 6.11 billion in 2025 to USD 10.24 billion by 2033, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period (2025–2033).

By Product Type, the market is segmented into hydronic underfloor heating systems, electric underfloor heating mats, electric underfloor heating cables, prefabricated UFH panels & screed systems, and smart UFH thermostats & control units. Hydronic UFH systems lead the market due to their compatibility with renewable energy sources and efficiency in heating large spaces. Their ability to integrate with heat pumps and solar thermal systems makes them ideal for energy-conscious new constructions and commercial installations.

By Application, the market is segmented into residential applications, commercial buildings (offices, malls, airports), healthcare & aged-care facilities, educational institutions & campuses, and the hospitality sector (hotels, resorts, spas). Residential applications dominate the market, supported by rising demand for energy-efficient, comfortable, and space-saving heating systems. Increasing smart home adoption and retrofitting of older homes with UFH systems also contribute to growth.

By Distribution Channel, the market is segmented into offline channels, specialized HVAC & radiant heating distributors, home improvement retail chains & stores, e-commerce platforms & manufacturer websites, and OEM partnerships with construction firms. Offline channels, particularly installer and contractor networks, remain the primary distribution route, offering bundled solutions and technical support that ensure compliance and optimal performance during installation.

By End User, the market is segmented into residential developers, government & municipal infrastructure projects, hospitals & healthcare providers, and luxury real estate & smart home integrators. Residential developers represent the largest end-user group, driven by growing integration of UFH in mid-to-premium housing projects targeting green building certifications and energy efficiency benchmarks. Based on region, the global market is segmented into Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Europe currently holds the dominant position in the global market, fueled by stringent energy regulations, climate conditions, and strong consumer preference for sustainable heating systems.

Competitive Players

Uponor CorporationREHAU GroupWarmup PLCDanfoss A/SnVent Electric plc (Raychem)Robert Bosch GmbH (Bosch Thermotechnology)Nexans S.A.Emmeti S.p.A.Schluter Systems L.P.Watts Water Technologies, Inc.Honeywell International Inc.Resideo Technologies, Inc.Heatcom Corporation A/S Recent Developments



In April 2025 , Finnish-based Purmo Group completed its acquisition of UK-based UFHN, a specialist in hydronic and electric underfloor heating system design, heat pumps, and control technologies. This strategic move broadens Purmo's service offerings in indoor climate systems and strengthens its installation capabilities within the UK market.

In January 2025 , Resideo launched the Honeywell Home X2S Smart Thermostat, a Matter-compatible device priced at $79.99. Designed for easy installation and integration, it supports underfloor heating and works with Alexa and Google Assistant. Available in the U.S. and Canada, the X2S reflects Resideo's commitment to affordable, sustainable smart home solutions. Its compact design suits modern interiors, and firmware updates ensure future compatibility. In April 2025 , Etherma introduced its latest electric underfloor heating (UFH) offerings, emphasizing sustainability, smart integration, and long-term reliability. The new eFLOOR Series offers PFAS-free, eco-design-compliant heating mats and cables suitable for tile, parquet, or screed installations, aligning with EU Ecodesign Directive 2024/1103.

Segmentation

