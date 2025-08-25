Four Forces Reshaping The Lubricants Industry In 2025 - ALE 2025 Brings The Future Into Focus

- Linda Ismail-RusSINGAPORE, August 25, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The lubricant sector is navigating an era of rapid change, shaped by regulatory tightening, environmental imperatives, technological innovation, and mounting supply chain pressures. The Asian Lubricant Exhibition (ALE) 2025, taking place Sept. 9–11, 2025, at Suntec Singapore, will spotlight these developments through expert-led presentations and practical, market-facing insights.The four defining trends in today's market include:1. Sustainability and environmental responsibilityAPAC governments are rolling out stricter chemical controls, including rules on persistent substances such as LC-PFCAs and chlorinated paraffins. PFAS phase-outs-already underway in Europe and emerging in Asia-are driving demand for high-performance, PFAS-free lubricants in automotive, aerospace and heavy industry.At ALE 2025, Mikael Kruse will address the environmental liabilities of industrial greases, while Rajagopalan Padmanabhan and Roger Dohmen explore the role of re-refined base oils (RRBOs) in lowering carbon footprints and enabling sustainable portfolios.The Sustainability Session will also provide updates on the Product Carbon Footprint standard being developed by the American Petroleum Institute (API), Vietnam's Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) program, and the Asian Lubricants Industry Association's White Paper on Lubricant Anti-Counterfeiting Efforts, which was recently updated to include a discussion on Malaysia's SIRIM labeling program.2. Innovations in base oils and synthetic lubricantsFrom enhanced synthetic base oils to high-viscosity biodegradable fluids and advanced tribology, leaders such as Dr. David Du, Michael Liang and Flut Zhou will discuss how new technologies enable longer-lasting, more efficient and more sustainable lubricants.3. Additive technology and performanceAdditive packages are evolving rapidly. Sessions by Dr. Jun Dong, Dr. Oliver Thordsen, René Fresen, Ankush Gholap and Trivendra Kumar will cover antioxidant boosters, bespoke additive formulations, and regulatory strategies for metalworking and industrial applications.4. Supply chain disruption, Trump tariffs and the shift to regionalizationTwo critical chokepoints-the Suez Canal and Panama Canal-have seen major disruptions. Red Sea attacks have diverted vessels from the Suez, while drought has constrained Panama Canal transits. Layered on top are renewed Trump-era tariffs reshaping trade flows and sourcing. For base oil and additive suppliers, these pressures disrupt just-in-time manufacturing, complicate delivery commitments and squeeze margins-accelerating a shift from globalization toward regionalized production and distribution. David Stepat will examine this in the Executive Briefing on Sept. 9.“Given the convergence of environmental regulation, technological advancement, and shifting supply chain strategies, ALE 2025 provides a pivotal stage for showcasing innovation and demonstrating how the lubricants industry is delivering tangible sustainability outcomes,” said Linda Ismail, General Manager, Asian Lubricants Industry Association (ALIA ).“By offering free entry to the general public, the exhibition also creates a unique forum to deepen awareness of the vital role lubricants play in reducing emissions, improving efficiency, and advancing the circular economy.”“Through ALIA's work uniting manufacturers, marketers, suppliers, and other stakeholders, we are shaping the future of Asia's lubricants industry and supporting members in building a more sustainable and competitive business.”About ALE 2025The Asian Lubricants Exhibition (ALE) 2025, co-organized by the Asian Lubricants Industry Association (ALIA) and F&L Asia Ltd., is Asia's only dedicated trade event for the lubricants industry. ALE 2025 provides a high-visibility platform for companies to showcase products, technologies, and initiatives that advance sustainability-reducing emissions, improving energy efficiency, and supporting the circular economy.Held Sept. 9–11, 2025 at Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre, ALE brings together base oil producers, additive suppliers, lubricant manufacturers, testing labs, logistics providers, and packaging suppliers. Highlights include Exhibitor Presentations (Sept. 9-10), Executive Briefing (Sept. 9), Sustainability Session (Sept. 9), Base Oil 101 Training Course (Sept. 11), and the ALIA Anniversary Dinner (Sept. 9) featuring Valvoline's Michael Dreyer as keynote speaker.The exhibition and exhibitor presentations are open to the public free of charge. Only a few booths remain-explore the floor plan, reserve your booth, or register to attend:Media Contact:Linda IsmailGeneral Manager, Asian Lubricants Industry Association (ALIA)...

