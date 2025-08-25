West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board Publishes PUBDET 2025 Results, 99.17 Pc Candidates Clear Exam

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Aug 25 (IANS) The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) on Monday published the Presidency University Bachelor Degree Entrance Test (PUBDET) 2025 results. The announcement of PUBDET results has now cleared the path for the much-awaited under-graduate admission process at the Presidency University in Kolkata. The percentage of successful candidates is 99.17 per cent.

WBJEEB conducted the OMR-based common entrance test (PUBDET-2025) for admission to Undergraduate Courses in four-year /B. (Honours) courses in the Presidency University for the academic session of 2025-26. The exams were held on June 21 and 22 this year.

According to a statement issued by WBJEEB, a total of 5,262 candidates appeared in the entrance exam out of which 5,170 were from West Bengal.

Out of the total candidates who appeared for the exam, 1,856 were male and 3,406 were female. The percentage of successful male candidates is 98.81 per cent while the same for female candidates is 99.53 per cent.

Meanwhile, the percentage of successful candidates from the West Bengal Higher Secondary Board is 98.76 per cent while the same for other Boards is 99.66 per cent.

The WBJEEB also published the rank card for PUBDET from where the candidates will be able to see their respective ranks after submitting application number and date of birth. According to WBJEEB, the counselling process for admission to undergraduate courses will begin soon.

The PUBDET 2025 results were initially scheduled to be declared on August 9. However, the Calcutta High Court imposed a stay order due to complications over the state government's OBC reservation policies.

Justice Kausik Chanda of the Calcutta High Court directed WBJEEB to revise its merit list using an older OBC classification consisting of 66 communities listed before 2010. The High Court also directed that 7 per cent OBC reservation be maintained, but ruled that no admissions could proceed based on the updated OBC list introduced after 2010.

The West Bengal government first challenged the order before a Division Bench of Justices Sujoy Pal and Smita Das De. However, the Bench refused to interfere with the single-judge Bench ruling. The matter was then taken to the Supreme Court.

Recently, a Bench led by Chief Justice B.R. Gobind Singh of the Supreme Court passed the order after hearing the state government's plea, and stayed the Calcutta High Court order. This paved the way for WBJEEB to announce the results.