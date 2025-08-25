403
Officials Condemn Trump’s Crime Crackdown in Chicago
(MENAFN) Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, along with other prominent Democratic figures, voiced strong disapproval of U.S. President Donald Trump’s recent move to single out Chicago as part of a federal crime intervention effort.
Speaking with a news agency on Sunday, Johnson stated, “The guard is not needed.”
He emphasized that the deployment of military forces is inappropriate for domestic policing, adding, “This is not the role of our military. The brave men and women who signed up to serve our country did not sign up to occupy American cities.”
The mayor pointed to recent improvements in public safety, noting a reduction in homicides, gun-related violence, and car thefts.
He credited these positive changes to expanded investments in programs like youth employment, mental health services, low-cost housing, and enhanced support for police departments.
“Occupying our cities with the military — that’s not how we build safe and affordable communities,” Johnson reiterated.
Furthermore, Johnson criticized Trump’s previous decisions to cut essential federal funding, including resources for violence prevention initiatives, food assistance under the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, and health coverage through Medicaid.
He questioned how such cuts could be consistent with strategies aimed at curbing violence in urban areas. “The National Guard is not going to put food on people’s table. The National Guard is not going to reduce unemployment,” he asserted.
Meanwhile, House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries condemned Trump’s approach, accusing him of trying to “manufacture a crisis and create a distraction” by threatening to intervene in Chicago without the state's consent.
In an interview with CNN, Jeffries said, “We should continue to support local law enforcement and not simply allow Donald Trump to play games with the lives of the American people.”
The controversy reflects broader tensions between federal authority and local governance, as Democratic officials resist what they view as politically motivated and counterproductive interventions.
