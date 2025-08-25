403
New Zealand Posts 0.5 Percent Increase in Q2 Retail Sales
(MENAFN) New Zealand’s retail sales volume increased by 0.5 percent in the June 2025 quarter compared to the previous March quarter, Stats NZ revealed Monday.
This uptick was largely fueled by stronger demand for electrical and electronic goods, supermarkets and groceries, pharmaceutical retailing, and department stores, according to Stats NZ economic indicators spokesperson Michelle Feyen.
However, the growth was uneven across regions. Retail sales declined by 0.3 percent in the North Island, while the South Island posted a modest 0.2 percent rise, the data showed.
Looking at the broader picture, Feyen noted that “retail sales in the South Island have grown significantly faster than in the North Island” over the three-year period from June 2022 to June 2025.
