Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
New Zealand Posts 0.5 Percent Increase in Q2 Retail Sales

New Zealand Posts 0.5 Percent Increase in Q2 Retail Sales


2025-08-25 04:18:10
(MENAFN) New Zealand’s retail sales volume increased by 0.5 percent in the June 2025 quarter compared to the previous March quarter, Stats NZ revealed Monday.

This uptick was largely fueled by stronger demand for electrical and electronic goods, supermarkets and groceries, pharmaceutical retailing, and department stores, according to Stats NZ economic indicators spokesperson Michelle Feyen.

However, the growth was uneven across regions. Retail sales declined by 0.3 percent in the North Island, while the South Island posted a modest 0.2 percent rise, the data showed.

Looking at the broader picture, Feyen noted that “retail sales in the South Island have grown significantly faster than in the North Island” over the three-year period from June 2022 to June 2025.

MENAFN25082025000045017169ID1109970336

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search