UAE President Congratulates 'Sons And Daughters' As Students Head To School On First Day

As yellow buses hit UAE's roads again and students line up outside their buildings eagerly waiting to board school buses and looking forward to catching up with friends, the UAE's rulers have extended their best wishes to the leaders of the future.

The UAE President, Sheikh Mohamed, congratulated his 'sons and daughters' and wished all students, teachers, administrators and parents on the start of the new academic year.

"I congratulate my sons and daughters, the students, and my brothers and sisters, the teachers and administrators, and the parents and mothers on the occasion of the new academic year."

In addition to wishing them all the best, the Ruler urged families to work closely with schools to ensure children were acquiring the best education.

"I wish everyone a successful academic year based on cooperation between the family and the school, in which our children embark on acquiring knowledge with diligence and passion, adhering to good morals and pride in national identity.

"Education is the foundation of our developmental vision, and our qualified human cadres are our bet for achieving the better future we aspire to," said the leader.

Yesterday evening, as families across the countries prepared for the big day, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE, and Ruler of Dubai , wished everyone on the 'new beginning'.

With more than a million students set to join the schools in UAE, the Dubai Ruler hailed the "optimism, goodness and hope" that new beginnings bring.

UAE schools reopen today after a two-month summer break, kicking off the 2025–26 academic yea with major changes. The new term comes with several significant changes, including the introduction of a unified school calendar, updates to the Arabic and Islamic studies curricula, and the launch of the country's first AI syllabus.