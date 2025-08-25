Look: UAE Parents Drop Kids Off At School With Tearful Hugs, Excited Smiles

[Editors note: With students returning back to their second home today, Khaleej Times is on the ground covering heartwarming back-to-school stories, traffic situation and police's intensified monitoring. Follow the KT live blog for latest updates.]

Nervous butterflies, anticipation of seeing friends again, and the sadness of leaving behind golden summer vacation days - mixed feelings are in the air as students go back to school in the UAE .

Khaleej Times set out to capture these magic moments as parents drop off their kids to school this morning - some for the first time ever - as parents, teachers and students alike brace themselves for another academic year.

Parking lots outside schools saw many happy reunions this morning, as students eagerly greeted their friends after the long break.

Year 7 student Caylie, at GEMS Founders Al Barsha, showed a perfect example of the bittersweet feeling students experience when starting a new year.

“This year is Secondary, so I know there'll be more work, a lot of hard work,” she said, adding that she was "worried" about the increased workload , particularly in Math.“But I'm really looking forward to meeting my friends and, especially, my new teachers."

Parents were seen carefully guiding their children towards school buildings, as they and the kids alike took in their surroundings.

Moms and dads waited patiently to take their young first-timers into the school buildings, easing the transition.

The first ever day of school can be stressful for a lot of families - but not for Sarah Ahmed.

“My son is 3 years old and he was very excited,” she shared.“He was talking to his sister yesterday and asking about school. He even told me what he wanted in his lunchbox, chose his fork - wanted a blue one, not a pink one".

"Everything is under control,” she added.“He didn't cry at all and walked off happily towards his classroom.”

Not all children reacted with such ease. The understandably big change proved to be overwhelming for a few, who looked less than happy to be back at school. However, experienced parents know the tears and frowns only last for a few minutes, quickly disappearing as students get wrapped up in the activities for the day.

Families did not miss the chance to save these important moments for posterity, with parents whipping out their phones to take pictures before saying goodbye to their kids for the day.

Police presence at the schools had a calming effect on the students, as the reliable and kind officers greeted the little ones on their way in.

Officer Mohamed Kul Mohamed Lal can be seen here putting students' and parents' mind at ease, and giving a fist bump to Cambridge International School student Vivaan.