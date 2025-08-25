Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Erdogan Greets Naval Fleet in Istanbul Strait Parade

Erdogan Greets Naval Fleet in Istanbul Strait Parade


2025-08-25 04:07:53
(MENAFN) On Sunday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warmly welcomed the distinguished vessels of the Turkish Navy as they sailed through the Istanbul Strait.

Among the fleet was Türkiye's largest and domestically designed warship, the TCG Anadolu, alongside the historic TCG Savarona— a cherished legacy of Türkiye's founding father Mustafa Kemal Atatürk.

Other notable ships included the TCG Orucreis, TCG Istanbul, TCG Heybeliada, TCG Kalkan, TCG Alanya, TCG Sancaktar, and the submarine TCG Hizirreis. These vessels participated in the TEKNOFEST Blue Homeland naval procession.

The parade commenced near Istanbul's iconic Yavuz Sultan Selim Bridge and proceeded past several key locations, including the Sariyer district center, Tarabya, Emirgan, Kanlica, Rumeli Hisari, the Kandilli-Bebek line, Ortakoy, and finally the July 15 Martyrs Bridge.

Many spectators captured the naval showcase on their smartphones, sharing their photos widely on NSosyal using the hashtag #TeknofestMaviVatan (Teknofest Blue Homeland).

President Erdogan watched the event from the Dolmabahce Working Office, observing the fleet from the open area.

The naval personnel aboard the ships honored the president with a 21-gun salute along with a traditional maritime salute.

In response, Erdogan greeted both the crew and the citizens present on the vessels.

The president was accompanied by Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan during the ceremonial salute.

MENAFN25082025000045017167ID1109970177

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search