403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Erdogan Greets Naval Fleet in Istanbul Strait Parade
(MENAFN) On Sunday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warmly welcomed the distinguished vessels of the Turkish Navy as they sailed through the Istanbul Strait.
Among the fleet was Türkiye's largest and domestically designed warship, the TCG Anadolu, alongside the historic TCG Savarona— a cherished legacy of Türkiye's founding father Mustafa Kemal Atatürk.
Other notable ships included the TCG Orucreis, TCG Istanbul, TCG Heybeliada, TCG Kalkan, TCG Alanya, TCG Sancaktar, and the submarine TCG Hizirreis. These vessels participated in the TEKNOFEST Blue Homeland naval procession.
The parade commenced near Istanbul's iconic Yavuz Sultan Selim Bridge and proceeded past several key locations, including the Sariyer district center, Tarabya, Emirgan, Kanlica, Rumeli Hisari, the Kandilli-Bebek line, Ortakoy, and finally the July 15 Martyrs Bridge.
Many spectators captured the naval showcase on their smartphones, sharing their photos widely on NSosyal using the hashtag #TeknofestMaviVatan (Teknofest Blue Homeland).
President Erdogan watched the event from the Dolmabahce Working Office, observing the fleet from the open area.
The naval personnel aboard the ships honored the president with a 21-gun salute along with a traditional maritime salute.
In response, Erdogan greeted both the crew and the citizens present on the vessels.
The president was accompanied by Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan during the ceremonial salute.
Among the fleet was Türkiye's largest and domestically designed warship, the TCG Anadolu, alongside the historic TCG Savarona— a cherished legacy of Türkiye's founding father Mustafa Kemal Atatürk.
Other notable ships included the TCG Orucreis, TCG Istanbul, TCG Heybeliada, TCG Kalkan, TCG Alanya, TCG Sancaktar, and the submarine TCG Hizirreis. These vessels participated in the TEKNOFEST Blue Homeland naval procession.
The parade commenced near Istanbul's iconic Yavuz Sultan Selim Bridge and proceeded past several key locations, including the Sariyer district center, Tarabya, Emirgan, Kanlica, Rumeli Hisari, the Kandilli-Bebek line, Ortakoy, and finally the July 15 Martyrs Bridge.
Many spectators captured the naval showcase on their smartphones, sharing their photos widely on NSosyal using the hashtag #TeknofestMaviVatan (Teknofest Blue Homeland).
President Erdogan watched the event from the Dolmabahce Working Office, observing the fleet from the open area.
The naval personnel aboard the ships honored the president with a 21-gun salute along with a traditional maritime salute.
In response, Erdogan greeted both the crew and the citizens present on the vessels.
The president was accompanied by Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan during the ceremonial salute.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- North America Automotive Market Size, Share And Forecast 2025-2033
- Airborne ISR Market Size, Share And Growth Forecast By 2033
- Mexico Oral Care Market Demand, Opportunities, And Key Drivers
- Australia Corporate Wellness Market Projected To Reach USD 3.6 Billion By 2033
- United States Laboratory Automation Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth Factors And Forecast 2025-2033
- UAE Online Grocery Market Size To Reach USD 18,353.4 Million By 2033: Trends & Future Outlook
CommentsNo comment