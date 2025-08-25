Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Sami Yusuf Returns to Stage in Istanbul

Sami Yusuf Returns to Stage in Istanbul


(MENAFN) Celebrated global music icon Sami Yusuf made a powerful return to live performance on Saturday with a concert held in Istanbul, following a significant hiatus.

His show, titled “Ecstasy: Between Two Seas,” attracted overwhelming attention, drawing a crowd of 25,000 enthusiastic attendees.

Yusuf began the evening by addressing the audience in Turkish, stating: “Welcome, everyone. May God protect Türkiye and the Turkic world. May God safeguard the entire ummah and humanity. May He wholly shield the nation from evil, and may all our prayers be with our brothers and sisters in Gaza and Palestine. We hear you; we stand with you. Türkiye and humanity are always by your side. May God be your helper and protector.”

His heartfelt words resonated deeply, showcasing his solidarity with the region and broader humanitarian concerns.

Expressing his gratitude, Yusuf remarked on the privilege of collaborating with extraordinary musicians from across the globe.

He shared his emotional connection to the host city by saying, “Istanbul and this country are deep in my heart.”

The performance featured elite artists hailing from countries such as China, the United Kingdom, France, and Spain, alongside accomplished Turkish singers.

The concert commenced with a rendition of “Nasimi,” one of Yusuf’s most admired compositions from 2019, which he later reprised as his encore. Supported by a 75-member orchestra, the artist premiered his latest album, “Ecstasy,” during the event.

The repertoire for the night included specially adapted pieces designed exclusively for the concert.

Highlights featured “Between Sea and Sky,” enriched by the presence of traditional mehter (Ottoman military band) musicians; “In That Ocean,” a piece inspired by the spiritual teachings of Mevlana and Yunus Emre, layered with intricate rhythms and harmonies; and the poetic “Eterna” and “Amada,” which showcased Spanish verses and marked Yusuf’s first vocal performance in the Spanish language.

