India Is Not Grazing Ground For Infiltrators: Udit Raj Slams Syeda Hameed Over Bangladeshis Remark

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Aug 25 (IANS) Congress leader Udit Raj has lashed out at former Planning Commission member Syeda Saiyidain Hameed over her controversial remarks defending Bangladeshi immigrants in Assam, calling her statement“wrong” and completely misaligned with the Congress party's position on illegal infiltration.

Speaking to IANS, Raj said,“She is wrong. Since the BJP came to power, infiltration from Bangladesh and elsewhere has only increased. Eleven years is not a short time. Just one year is enough to identify and expel them.”

“Bangladeshis and Rohingyas were visible during the Jharkhand and Delhi elections, and now they are present in Assam. Why weren't they caught when the SIR happened in Bihar? They're being brought in by the same people. India is not a grazing ground for people from Bangladesh and Pakistan to come and settle,” he added.

Clarifying the Congress party's official stand, he added:“This is not Congress's position. The Congress clearly says that any outsider or infiltrator will not be tolerated.”

The remarks came in response to a viral video of Syeda Hameed, a social activist and former Planning Commission member under the Manmohan Singh-led UPA government, who recently visited Assam and defended the rights of alleged illegal Bangladeshi immigrants to live in India.

Speaking to the media during her visit, Hameed had said,“What is wrong if they are Bangladeshis? Bangladeshis are also humans. The Earth is so large, Bangladeshis can live here. Not depriving anyone's rights.”

“Allah has made this Earth for humans, not for devils. If a person is standing on Earth, to evict them is quamat (apocalypse) for Muslims,” she added.

Hameed accused the Assam government of unfairly targeting Muslims under the guise of eviction drives and claimed that the narrative that illegal immigrants are depriving Indian citizens of opportunities is“extremely mischievous and detrimental to humanity.”

Udit Raj also took a dig at Union Minister Anurag Thakur, who had recently stated that Lord Hanuman Ji was the first being to go to space.

“This is exactly why the country is going backward. Everything is being claimed to have existed before, missiles, plastic surgery, even splitting the sky and earth,” he said.

“This blind belief is why scientific temperament never developed in India. What have we invented? Not the camera, not the light, not the AC, not the mobile, not glasses, not the car, not even WhatsApp, Facebook, or Instagram,” he told IANS.