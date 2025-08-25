Nitrogen Prices Q2 2025: Chart Analysis, Historical Data & Future Outlook



USA: US$ 110/MT

Germany: US$ 140/MT

India: US$ 340/MT

Saudi Arabia: US$ 87/MT China: US$ 310/MT

Regional Prices Movement:



USA: In Q2 2025, the nitrogen price trend in the USA stayed steady. The nitrogen price chart and nitrogen price index supported regional consumption and nitrogen price forecast stability.

Germany: Germany witnessed balanced movements in Q2 2025. The nitrogen price chart reflected stability, while the nitrogen price index aligned with the nitrogen price forecast and overall price of nitrogen.

India: India's nitrogen price trend highlighted rising costs in Q2 2025. The nitrogen price chart and nitrogen price index indicated demand growth, shaping nitrogen price forecast effectively.

Saudi Arabia: In Saudi Arabia, nitrogen price chart and nitrogen price index highlighted consistent trends. The nitrogen price trend aligned closely with global expectations and nitrogen price forecast projections. China: China experienced moderate fluctuations in Q2 2025. The nitrogen price trend reflected steady consumption, while nitrogen price chart and nitrogen price index shaped reliable nitrogen price forecast.

Demand-Side Factors:



The nitrogen price trend is strongly influenced by agricultural demand, with fertilizer usage shaping the nitrogen price chart and impacting overall nitrogen price index levels.

Rising food demand globally supports the nitrogen price forecast, as farmers rely heavily on nitrogen-based fertilizers, directly affecting the future price of nitrogen. Industrial applications, including chemicals and energy, contribute significantly to the nitrogen price trend, reflecting broader shifts visible in the nitrogen price chart and nitrogen price index.

Supply-Side Factors:



Production levels directly influence the nitrogen price chart, with supply fluctuations impacting the nitrogen price trend and shaping overall nitrogen price forecast accuracy.

Energy costs play a critical role, as natural gas influences nitrogen production, thereby affecting nitrogen price index values and altering the price of nitrogen globally. Export policies and logistical factors shift the nitrogen price trend, leaving noticeable effects on nitrogen price chart records and shaping future nitrogen price forecast movements.

Global Nitrogen Market Analysis

The global nitrogen market size reached USD 40.76 Billion in 2024. By 2033, IMARC Group anticipates the market will climb to USD 86.36 Billion, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.27% during 2025-2033, driven by rising fertilizer demand, industrial applications, and technological advancements in nitrogen production.

Key Growth Drivers:



Agricultural modernization boosts the nitrogen price trend, with higher fertilizer demand consistently raising nitrogen price index values and supporting a favorable nitrogen price forecast.

Expanding industrial usage sustains the nitrogen price chart, as the chemical and energy sectors steadily increase reliance, lifting the price of nitrogen across global markets. Technological improvements enhance production efficiency, moderating nitrogen price trend volatility while stabilizing the nitrogen price chart and supporting long-term nitrogen price forecast growth.

How IMARC Pricing Database Can Help

The latest IMARC Group study,“ Nitrogen Prices, Trend, Chart, Demand, Market Analysis, News, Historical and Forecast Data 2025 Edition ,” presents a detailed analysis of Nitrogen price trend, offering key insights into global Nitrogen market dynamics. This report includes comprehensive price charts, which trace historical data and highlights major shifts in the market.

The analysis delves into the factors driving these trends, including raw material costs, production fluctuations, and geopolitical influences. Moreover, the report examines Nitrogen demand, illustrating how consumer behaviour and industrial needs affect overall market dynamics. By exploring the intricate relationship between supply and demand, the prices report uncovers critical factors influencing current and future prices.

