Real Madrid Beats Oviedo as Mbappe Leads Victory
(MENAFN) Kylian Mbappe struck twice to lead Real Madrid to a 3-0 win over newly promoted Oviedo on Sunday, preserving Los Blancos' flawless start to the season in a match defined by missed chances and a contentious officiating decision.
Playing in front of a sold-out crowd at Carlos Tartiere Stadium, Oviedo posed a formidable challenge but failed to capitalize on key opportunities. The breakthrough came in the 38th minute when Mbappe latched onto a pass from Aurelien Tchouameni, though the goal drew heated protests from Oviedo players who believed the referee had overlooked a foul earlier in the move.
In the 83rd minute, Kwasi Sibo came close to equalizing for the hosts but was denied by the post. The miss proved costly. Just moments later, Mbappe bagged his second, this time assisted by substitute Vinicius Jr., who went on to score Madrid's third deep into stoppage time.
Elsewhere, Villarreal dismantled Girona 5-0 at home, seizing a 4-0 lead within 28 minutes. Nicolas Pepe opened the scoring in the seventh minute, followed by a quickfire double from Tajon Buchanan, and a goal from Rafa Marin. Buchanan completed his hat trick in the second half, securing Villarreal's first win of the season. Girona, meanwhile, has now conceded eight goals across two matches.
In Pamplona, Ante Budimir's early header proved decisive as Osasuna defeated Valencia 1-0. Valencia played much of the match with 10 men after Jose Gaya received a red card in the first half. Though Valencia pushed hard late on, an apparent equalizer was disallowed for offside.
Espanyol failed to hold on to a two-goal lead in their 2-2 draw with Real Sociedad. Pere Milla struck early and Javi Puado converted a stoppage-time penalty before halftime. But Sociedad mounted a second-half comeback through goals from Ander Barrenetxea (61') and Orri Oskarsson (69') to secure a point.
On Saturday, FC Barcelona staged a dramatic rally from 2-0 down to beat Levante 3-2 away. First-half goals from Ivan Romero and Jose Luis Morales (penalty) gave Levante the edge, but Pedri's long-range effort and Ferran Torres' strike quickly leveled the match. In added time, Lamine Yamal's cross was deflected into the net by Unai Elgezabal, sealing the comeback win.
Atletico Madrid continued to struggle, drawing 1-1 at home to Elche. Alexander Sorloth scored in the eighth minute, only for Rafa Mir to equalize shortly after. Despite sustained pressure in the second half, Atletico failed to find a winner.
In other results, Mallorca required a late equalizer to draw 1-1 at home with Celta Vigo, while Real Betis edged Deportivo Alaves 1-0 on Friday night.
