403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Moscow says Ukraine should be investigated on ‘subversion’ in Africa
(MENAFN) Russia has accused Ukraine of supplying weapons, drones, and training to militants carrying out coordinated attacks on governments in Africa’s Sahel region. Dmitry Polyansky, Russia’s deputy UN representative, made the claims during a UN Security Council briefing on threats to international peace and security.
Polyansky asserted that Ukrainian special services, including its Defense Intelligence, are actively involved in subversive activities in the Sahel and other African regions. He called for an investigation into Ukraine’s actions, describing them as deserving “particular attention.”
While praising the UN Office of Counter-Terrorism and its executive directorate, Polyansky criticized the UN Secretary-General’s recent report on Islamic State threats in Africa for overlooking Western interference. He cited NATO’s 2011 intervention in Libya, which toppled Muammar Gaddafi and left a power vacuum exploited by extremist groups.
The Russian envoy also targeted France, claiming Paris supports rebel forces to maintain neocolonial influence, which he argued has undermined counterterrorism efforts in the Sahel. Military regimes in Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger have previously accused both France and Ukraine of backing armed groups, leading to the expulsion of French forces and stronger security cooperation with Russia.
Polyansky asserted that Ukrainian special services, including its Defense Intelligence, are actively involved in subversive activities in the Sahel and other African regions. He called for an investigation into Ukraine’s actions, describing them as deserving “particular attention.”
While praising the UN Office of Counter-Terrorism and its executive directorate, Polyansky criticized the UN Secretary-General’s recent report on Islamic State threats in Africa for overlooking Western interference. He cited NATO’s 2011 intervention in Libya, which toppled Muammar Gaddafi and left a power vacuum exploited by extremist groups.
The Russian envoy also targeted France, claiming Paris supports rebel forces to maintain neocolonial influence, which he argued has undermined counterterrorism efforts in the Sahel. Military regimes in Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger have previously accused both France and Ukraine of backing armed groups, leading to the expulsion of French forces and stronger security cooperation with Russia.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- North America Automotive Market Size, Share And Forecast 2025-2033
- Airborne ISR Market Size, Share And Growth Forecast By 2033
- Mexico Oral Care Market Demand, Opportunities, And Key Drivers
- Australia Corporate Wellness Market Projected To Reach USD 3.6 Billion By 2033
- United States Laboratory Automation Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth Factors And Forecast 2025-2033
- UAE Online Grocery Market Size To Reach USD 18,353.4 Million By 2033: Trends & Future Outlook
CommentsNo comment