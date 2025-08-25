403
Zelensky, Canadian PM Discuss Defense, Energy Collaboration
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on Sunday to strengthen defense and energy collaboration between the two nations.
During the visit, both leaders signed an agreement on drone co-production alongside an action plan to implement broader security cooperation, as detailed on the Ukrainian presidential website.
Zelensky praised Canada’s commitment to allocate $500 million under the Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List initiative aimed at securing U.S. weapons for Ukraine’s defense.
He also urged Canada to participate in key Ukrainian energy projects. “We have the necessary port infrastructure and storage capacities. Ukrainian storage facilities can be used for the supply of Canadian gas,” Zelensky stated.
Expressing optimism, Zelensky added that Canada could take an active role in advancing security guarantees for Ukraine.
At a joint press conference, Carney affirmed Canada’s collaboration with allies, the “Coalition of the Willing,” and Ukraine regarding security guarantees covering land, air, and sea. He also mentioned that the deployment of troops could not be ruled out.
In contrast, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov declared on Thursday that Russia considers the deployment of foreign troops in Ukraine unacceptable.
