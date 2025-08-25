403
Israel hits Yemen’s presidential complex
(MENAFN) Israel conducted airstrikes in Yemen on Sunday, targeting a military compound that includes the presidential palace, in response to Houthi missile attacks.
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said the strikes hit multiple sites in the capital, Sanaa, including the Adar and Hizaz power plants and a fuel storage facility. At least six people were killed and 86 injured, according to Houthi health authorities. The Iran-backed Houthis control much of western Yemen, including the capital.
Since the outbreak of the Gaza war nearly two years ago, the Houthis have launched ballistic missiles and drones at Israel and attacked Red Sea shipping, citing support for Palestinians.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned that the Houthi government would face consequences for its attacks. The most recent missile attack occurred on Friday when Houthis fired a new type of projectile at Ben Gurion Airport. The IDF reported it disintegrated mid-air after multiple interception attempts. An Israeli Air Force official told the Associated Press that the missile was a cluster munition designed to disperse explosives, complicating interception, and that over ten fighter jets participated in Sunday’s raids.
Houthi spokesman Nasruddin Amer claimed that most incoming strikes were intercepted and vowed to continue operations in support of Gaza until Israel ends its military campaign and lifts the blockade of the Palestinian territory.
