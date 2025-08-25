Safari's Onam Mega Promotion Offers Prizes Worth QR200,000

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Onam promotions have started at Safari, Qatar's leading hypermarket group. The promotion began at Safari Mall, Abu Hamour. For Malayalees, Onam has always been a season of joy - marked by floral carpets, Onam games, tiger dance, kummatti, the grand feast, and above all, the ten-day long community celebrations that bring back memories of the golden past.

Safari, Qatar's leading hypermarket group, is once again bringing all those memories alive for expatriate Malayalees.

For the first time in Doha, a hypermarket is launching a mega promotion exclusively for Onam. Safari is offering prizes worth QR200,000 to their customers this Onam.

The prizes include QR25,000 as first prize to one winner, QR15,000 each for two winners as the second prize, QR10,000 each for three winners as the third prize, Samsung refrigerators (660 liters) for two winners as the fourth prize, Samsung washing machine for two winners as the fifth prize, iPhone 16 Pro Max (256 GB) for five winners as the sixth prize, Rado watches for five winners as the seventh prize, Apple MacBook for six winners as the eighth prize, Tissot watches for six winners as the ninth prize, 65-inch LG TVs for ten winners as the tenth prize, and Safari gift vouchers worth QR1,000 each for ten winners as the eleventh prize. With every purchase of QR50, customers will receive a raffle coupon, giving them a chance to win prizes worth QR200,000 through the lucky draw organized by Safari.

In addition, Safari has organised a special Onam Market as part of the celebration. Decorated and arranged to recreate the feel of traditional Onam fairs of Kerala, Safari's promotions this time brings amazing offers on vegetables and all essential items for the Onam feast. Banana leaves, jaggery, grated coconut, and many other essentials are being offered at unbelievable prices. Safari's Bakery & Hot Food division will provide the Safari Onam Sadhya (feast) consisting of 25 varieties of dishes for just QR30.

Along with every sadhya purchase, customers will receive a free mundu (traditional garment) as an Onam gift-an incredible offer. Safari's Onam Sadhya has been highly appreciated in Doha in previous years, and since no one else offers such a deal, many people are already making pre-bookings and waiting for the promotion.

As a golden Onam delight, all Safari outlets are showcasing a beautiful collection of traditional Onam wear -children's dresses, men's mundus and shirts, kasavu mundus, set sarees, silk sarees, pattupavadas, kurtas, and more. Displayed in an artistic manner, these garments not only offer festive shopping but also rekindle nostalgic memories for all.

Additionally, with every purchase of just QR50 from any Safari outlet, customers will receive raffle coupons that give them a chance to win 25 Toyota Raize cars through the Safari Win 25 Toyota Raize Cars Mega Promotion. The sixth and final draw of this mega promotion will take place on September 30 at Safari Mall, Abu Hamour.