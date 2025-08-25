403
JD Vance Says Russia Made Key Concessions in Ukraine Talks
(MENAFN) U.S. Vice President JD Vance stated on Sunday that Russia has made "significant concessions" during negotiations aimed at resolving its war with Ukraine.
In an interview with media, Vance dismissed claims that Moscow was stalling President Donald Trump, emphasizing that Russian officials had shown flexibility regarding certain demands.
"I think the Russians have made significant concessions to President Trump for the first time in three and a half years of this conflict," Vance said. "They've actually been willing to be flexible on some of their core demands. They've talked about what would be necessary to end the war."
"Of course, they haven't been completely there yet, or the war would be over. But we're engaging in this diplomatic process in good faith," he added.
"We're going to keep on doing what we have to do to bring this thing to a close," Vance said. "I don't think it's going to happen overnight."
Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov confirmed on Friday that no meeting is currently planned between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
Diplomatic activity has intensified in recent weeks to bring an end to the ongoing war in Ukraine. After the Trump-Putin summit in Alaska, Trump held further discussions on Monday with Zelensky and several European leaders.
