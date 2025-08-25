Lucky Bread By Antonia Skaraki Wins Iron In A' Packaging Design Award

Lucky Bread

Antonia Skaraki's Innovative Packaging Design Recognized with Prestigious A' Design Award in Packaging Category

COMO, CO, ITALY, August 25, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of packaging design, has announced Antonia Skaraki 's "Lucky Bread" as the recipient of the Iron A' Design Award in the Packaging Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the exceptional creativity, innovation, and design excellence demonstrated by Antonia Skaraki's work in the highly competitive packaging industry.The award-winning "Lucky Bread" packaging design showcases the importance of combining traditional artistry with modern personalization, creating a unique and culturally significant product that resonates with consumers. This recognition underscores the relevance of Antonia Skaraki's design to current trends and needs within the packaging industry, setting a new standard for creativity and innovation in the field."Lucky Bread" stands out in the market through its intricate, handcrafted design, which features meaningful symbols such as the lotus, dragonfly, and tree of life, each conveying messages of fortune and new beginnings. The packaging itself is a beautifully illustrated box that enhances the uniqueness and cultural significance of the product, creating a cohesive visual narrative that captures the essence of the traditional Cretan wedding bagels that inspired the design.Winning the Iron A' Design Award serves as a testament to Antonia Skaraki's commitment to excellence and innovation in packaging design. This recognition is expected to inspire future projects and directions within the brand, fostering further exploration and pushing the boundaries of what is possible in the packaging industry. The award also motivates Antonia Skaraki and her team to continue striving for excellence, creating designs that not only stand out but also make a positive impact on the industry and society as a whole.Interested parties may learn more at:About A|S Strategy, Branding & CommunicationA|S Strategy, Branding & Communication is a creative agency with a 30-year history of delivering innovative solutions for clients. With a diverse team of eight talented individuals, the agency believes in the power of creativity to drive positive change. Their approach combines passion, knowledge, and a unique perspective on each client's needs, ensuring that every project is treated with the utmost care and attention to detail. A|S Strategy, Branding & Communication is committed to making a difference through their work, always striving to deliver exceptional results.About A' Design AwardThe Iron A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition granted to good designs that meet the rigorous professional and industrial standards set by the A' Design Awards. Recipients of this award demonstrate a solid understanding of design principles, creativity, and practical innovation in their respective fields. The Iron A' Design Award acknowledges designs that contribute to improving quality of life and fostering positive change, showcasing the skill and dedication of their creators in addressing real-world challenges through thoughtful design solutions. The specific criteria for the Packaging Design category include innovation, sustainability, functional efficiency, aesthetic appeal, user convenience, brand identity reflection, and technical excellence, among others.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting superior products and projects across all industries since 2008. Now in its 17th year, the A' Design Award welcomes entries from innovative designers, agencies, manufacturers, and brands worldwide, providing a platform to showcase their creativity and gain global recognition for their achievements. The competition is driven by a philanthropic mission to enhance society through the power of good design, with the ultimate aim of creating a better world. Entries are blind peer-reviewed and evaluated based on pre-established criteria by an influential and expert jury panel comprising design professionals, industry leaders, journalists, and academics. By celebrating remarkable achievements and showcasing pioneering designs on an international stage, the A' Design Award inspires and advances the principles of good design, driving forward a cycle of inspiration and advancement. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and take part with their projects at

