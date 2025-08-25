Russian Forces Attack Nikopol And Synelnykove District, Damage Reported
Lysak said that Russian forces targeted Nikopol multiple times in the evening and morning using FPV drones and artillery. A power line was damaged in the attack.Read also: Three injured in Kherson region following Russian shelling
In the Pokrovske community of Synelnykove district, Russian drones struck overnight, igniting a residential building. The fire was extinguished. Solar panels, a house, a private business, and a vehicle were also damaged.
Lysak added that Ukrainian air defense forces shot down a Russian UAV over the Dnipropetrovsk region.
As previously reported by Ukrinform, on August 24, a fire station building was damaged in the village of Pokrovske in the Nikopol district following Russian shelling. The station chief sustained injuries.
