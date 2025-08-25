Russian Forces Attack Nikopol And Synelnykove District, Damage Reported

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on Facebook by Serhii Lysak, Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, according to Ukrinform.

Lysak said that Russian forces targeted Nikopol multiple times in the evening and morning using FPV drones and artillery. A power line was damaged in the attack.

Three injured inregion following Russian shelling

In the Pokrovske community of Synelnykove district, Russian drones struck overnight, igniting a residential building. The fire was extinguished. Solar panels, a house, a private business, and a vehicle were also damaged.

Lysak added that Ukrainian air defense forces shot down a Russian UAV over the Dnipropetrovsk region.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, on August 24, a fire station building was damaged in the village of Pokrovske in the Nikopol district following Russian shelling. The station chief sustained injuries.