Intercare Chemicals Unveils Care ECO Laundry Pods

- Balaji Raman, CEO, Intercare GroupSHARJAH, SHARJAH, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, August 25, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Intercare Chemicals proudly announces the launch of its latest innovation in sustainable homecare – Care ECO Laundry Pods , an eco-friendly, all-in-one laundry solution that delivers powerful cleaning, convenience, and environmental responsibility at an economical price.For years, laundry pods were considered a premium, niche product - unfamiliar to many, unaffordable to most, and rarely eco-conscious. Intercare has bridged this gap with Care ECO Laundry Pods, making sustainable laundry accessible to all households across the UAE a cost-friendly, sustainable alternative made with plant-based ingredients, natural essential oils, and biodegradable film packaging. These pods are proof that eco-friendly living can be both powerful and affordable.“Naturally Clean. Powerfully Green.”Every pod delivers 3-in-1 Action – Cleans, brightens, and softens.Fresh Bloom Burst Fragrance – Infused with natural essential oils for a refreshing, long-lasting scent.Pre-Measured Convenience – Perfectly dosed pods that remove guesswork and messy spills.4x Concentrated Formula – Maximum cleaning power in a smaller dose, reducing packaging waste and storage space. Eco-Friendly Packaging – Packed in recycled cardboard, eliminating plastic waste.Versatility – Works in hot, warm, or cold water, suitable for both front and top-loading machines.Each box contains 33 pods, equivalent to 2 kg of traditional detergent, providing families with an efficient, eco-conscious alternative to liquid and powder detergents.About the Care BrandCare is Intercare's flagship household brand, proudly manufactured in the UAE with biodegradable raw materials. The Care brand offers a complete range of cleaning essentials, including Care Laundry Detergent, Care Fabric Softener, Care Dish Wash, Care Toilet Bowl Cleaner, Care Disinfectant, Care Multi-Surface Cleaner, Care Window Cleaner, and premium hand washes such as Care Sea Spa and Care Mystique.All Care products are available across the UAE through Intercare's online store and Amazon, and will soon be expanding to more leading platforms.

