UP News: Container-Tractor Crash Near Bulandshahr Leaves Eight Dead, 40 Injured - How The Accident Happened?
Bulandshahr SSP Dinesh Kumar Singh said the victims included a child and two women. Singh said,“An unfortunate incident has happened on NH 34, on the Aligarh border, around 2:15 tonight. Around 60-61 people were travelling in a tractor from Kasganj district to Rajasthan. A container coming from behind hit it at a high speed due to which the tractor overturned and a large number of people were injured... 8 people have died. 45 people are currently undergoing treatment, with the condition of all except 3 being reported as fine. Those three are on a ventilator right now... The tractor has been removed from the spot. The truck that caused the accident is in police custody...”
(This is a developing story)
