President Zelensky Meets Canada's PM Carney To Discuss Security Guarantees, Drones, Sanctions

“We had a very meaningful meeting. Important documents were signed, and clear agreements were reached, including an Action plan for the implementation of the Agreement on security cooperation between our countries, as well as an Agreement on Mutual Administrative Assistance in Customs Matters signed at the ministerial level, and the Letter of Intent on drone production. This is important and a priority,” Zelensky said.

Key topics discussed included joint drone production, security guarantees, energy cooperation, sanctions against Russia, and the return of children abducted by the aggressor country.

Zelensky noted that regarding security guarantees, teams from the Coalition of the Willing are currently developing a framework for future collective security assurances for Ukraine.

“It is important that everything be as practical as possible, and we believe Canada should participate in developing security guarantees on the same level as our closest European partners,” the President emphasized.

He added that Canada will join NATO's PURL program, which provides funds for Ukraine to purchase weapons from the United States.

“NATO countries are now joining a new program called PURL. It's a collective tool that allows increased assistance to Ukraine through weapons purchases specifically from the U.S. There are already funds for $1.5 billion. European countries have taken their steps. I am grateful for Canada's willingness to join the program. The Prime Minister confirmed: 'There will be an additional $500 million.' This is very important for us,” Zelensky said.

Another key point discussed was energy cooperation with Canada.

“I proposed today that Canada join significant energy projects. We have the necessary port infrastructure and storage capacities. Ukrainian storage facilities can be used to supply Canadian gas, which is very important for the stability not only of Ukraine but of the whole of Europe,” the President noted.

As for sanctions, Zelensky reported that Canada will soon synchronize its sanctions with Ukraine.

“Often Canada is the first to impose sanctions on certain entities, and then the world follows. We have now prepared a new level of this work. Ukraine has synchronized Canadian sanctions. Yesterday, the corresponding decision came into force. Soon, Canada will synchronize our Ukrainian sanctions as well. Our first packages will be applied under Canadian jurisdiction. This is important,” Zelensky said.

The President also discussed the return of Ukrainian children with the Canadian Prime Minister.

“I want to specifically note Canada's participation in our global coalition to return Ukrainian children abducted by Russia. These are thousands of children still in Russia. Returning them is extremely difficult, but it must be done. We are grateful to everyone helping. Forty-one countries are already in our coalition. We thank Canada for its active role. We must return all Ukrainian children, all prisoners, our military, and civilians,” the President concluded.

As reported, Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney visited Kyiv on Sunday, August 24, to celebrate Ukraine's Independence Day. This marks his first visit to Ukraine as Canada's head of government.

