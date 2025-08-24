403
Russian Forces Launch Strike on Ukrainian Missile, Drone Facilities
(MENAFN) Russian military forces struck a key Ukrainian missile storage facility and a drone manufacturing workshop, the Russian Defense Ministry reported Sunday.
According to the ministry’s statement, the operation focused on a storage site housing "Sapsan" operational-tactical missiles, alongside a drone production workshop, warehouse, and temporary deployment points for Ukrainian armed units across 146 locations.
The ministry further claimed that Russian air defense intercepted three HIMARS multiple-launch rocket system rounds and shot down 172 drones in the past 24 hours.
Ukraine’s Air Force reported that overnight Russia launched an attack using an Iskander-M ballistic missile along with 72 combat and decoy drones, successfully shooting down 48 of them.
