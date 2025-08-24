403
JKSSB’s Exam Mismanagement: A Blow to Aspirants’ Trust
(MENAFNEditorial) The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB), once considered a reliable body for recruitment, has been consistently losing credibility due to its repeated carelessness in conducting examinations. The recent incident during the JE Electrical examination has once again brought the issue to the forefront.
The exam was scheduled from 11:00 a.m. to 01:00 p.m. but was later rescheduled to 12:00 p.m. to 02:00 p.m. because of bad weather. Shockingly, this crucial change in timing was communicated very late. By 11:00 a.m., many exam centres had already distributed question papers and OMR sheets. Just ten minutes later, candidates were abruptly asked to leave and return at noon.
This lapse created a completely unfair environment. Several candidates had already seen the papers, discussed them outside the hall, and even searched answers on their phones during the gap. Such negligence directly questions the integrity of the exam process.
This is not an isolated incident. Over the years, JKSSB has faced allegations of paper leaks, last-minute cancellations, mismanagement at centres, and poor coordination. Each time, aspirants suffer—losing not only precious time and effort but also trust in the institution.
For thousands of unemployed youth in Jammu and Kashmir, competitive exams are the only hope for securing a stable career. When these opportunities are mishandled with such recklessness, it leads to frustration, protests, and a growing sense of injustice.
If JKSSB truly wants to restore faith among aspirants, it must introduce strict accountability, transparent procedures, and efficient exam management systems. Anything less will only push the talented youth of J&K further into disappointment and despair.
