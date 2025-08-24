403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Gaza Ministry: 64 Killed, 272 Injured In Past 24 Hours
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Gaza, Aug. 24 (Petra) -- The Ministry of Health in Gaza said that 64 Palestinians were killed and 272 injured in the past 24 hours due to Israeli fire.
Among the fatalities were eight deaths caused by famine and malnutrition, bringing the total number of hunger deaths to 289, including 115 children.
In its daily statistical report, the ministry said a number of victims remain under the rubble and in the streets, with ambulance and civil defense crews unable to reach them.
It confirmed that the overall toll from the Israeli aggression since October 7, 2023, has risen to 62,686 killed and 157,951 injured.
Gaza, Aug. 24 (Petra) -- The Ministry of Health in Gaza said that 64 Palestinians were killed and 272 injured in the past 24 hours due to Israeli fire.
Among the fatalities were eight deaths caused by famine and malnutrition, bringing the total number of hunger deaths to 289, including 115 children.
In its daily statistical report, the ministry said a number of victims remain under the rubble and in the streets, with ambulance and civil defense crews unable to reach them.
It confirmed that the overall toll from the Israeli aggression since October 7, 2023, has risen to 62,686 killed and 157,951 injured.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- North America Automotive Market Size, Share And Forecast 2025-2033
- Airborne ISR Market Size, Share And Growth Forecast By 2033
- Mexico Oral Care Market Demand, Opportunities, And Key Drivers
- Australia Corporate Wellness Market Projected To Reach USD 3.6 Billion By 2033
- United States Laboratory Automation Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth Factors And Forecast 2025-2033
- UAE Online Grocery Market Size To Reach USD 18,353.4 Million By 2033: Trends & Future Outlook
CommentsNo comment