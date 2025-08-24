Gaza Ministry: 64 Killed, 272 Injured In Past 24 Hours

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Gaza, Aug. 24 (Petra) -- The Ministry of Health in Gaza said that 64 Palestinians were killed and 272 injured in the past 24 hours due to Israeli fire.Among the fatalities were eight deaths caused by famine and malnutrition, bringing the total number of hunger deaths to 289, including 115 children.In its daily statistical report, the ministry said a number of victims remain under the rubble and in the streets, with ambulance and civil defense crews unable to reach them.It confirmed that the overall toll from the Israeli aggression since October 7, 2023, has risen to 62,686 killed and 157,951 injured.