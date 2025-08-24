10-Year-Old Student Charred To Death In Arunachal Residential School Fire

MENAFN - IANS) Itanagar, Aug 24 (IANS) A 10-year-old student was charred to death, while three others were injured in a fire at a government residential school in Arunachal Pradesh's Shi-Yomi district on Sunday, officials said.

A police official in Itanagar said the incident occurred at the boy's hostel of Papikrong Government Residential School between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. in northern Arunachal Pradesh's Shi-Yomi district.

The injured students were identified as Lukhi Pujen (8), Tanu Pujen (9) and Tayi Pujen (11).

They are now undergoing medical treatment at Zonal General Hospital at Aalo in West Siang district.

The charred student is yet to be identified, the official said, adding that the hostel was completely burnt down.

He said that a police and a rescue team have rushed to the remote village, located 17 km from Monigong town, to deal with the situation and look into the related aspects of the incident.

An investigation is underway to ascertain the cause of the fire incident in the school at Papikrong village, which is located just before the last Indian Army post at Tadadege village in Shi-Yomi district, which shares borders with China.

Arunachal Pradesh Education Minister and local MLA Pasang Dorjee Sona expressed deep shock, attributing the fire to a short circuit.

He assured a thorough probe, immediate relief, and government support, while offering condolences to the bereaved family and prayers for the injured.

Taking to his X account, the Minister said:“Deeply shocked and saddened by the tragic fire accident at the boys' hostel of Papikrong School in Shi Yomi District, which occurred between 1:00 and 2:00 a.m. due to a short circuit. The incident has resulted in the untimely loss of one young student, while three others have sustained injuries. The hostel has been completely damaged in the fire.”

Dorjee Sona said:“I have instructed the District Administration and the School Administration to carry out a thorough investigation and to provide immediate support to the affected students and their families. The state government will extend all necessary relief and assistance to ensure that the victims and their families receive the care they need during this difficult time.”

“My heartfelt condolences go out to the bereaved family, and I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured students. We stand united in grief and will do everything possible to help those affected to recover,” the Minister said.